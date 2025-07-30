Live Nation has shared some data on social media highlighting rock and metal's growth in the last year.

The live events giant posted a carousel of infographics earlier this week, one of which noted that hard rock concerts are up 14 percent in 2025. Another image stated that metal acts now account for 13 percent of arena and stadium shows in the U.S.

"Heavy rock and metal are bigger than ever in live music," the company wrote in the caption of the post. "The pit is getting LOUDER – with new acts BREAKING out and iconic bands DOMINATING – all driven by fans like you showing up and turning out for your fav acts."

They shouted out younger groups such as Bring Me the Horizon, Bad Omens, Pierce the Veil, Sleep Token, Ghost, Turnstile and Falling in Reverse for their massive streams and high tickets sales. Furthermore, they credited legacy acts including Korn, Deftones, Linkin Park, System of a Down and Metallica for their festival appearances and stadium shows.

"This genre wouldn't exist without the legends. Ozzy Osbourne — The Prince of Darkness — didn't just front Black Sabbath, he changed music forever. His legacy will live on in every riff," they wrote in the final slide, which featured an image of the iconic vocalist.

Check out the post below to see the rest of the slides.

A Few Rock + Metal Artists Had the Highest-Grossing Tours of 2024

According to a 2024 report by Visual Capitalist, several rock and metal artists made it into the Top 10 highest-grossing tours of the year. Metallica came in at No. 9 with over $179 million total ticket sales for the year, and The Rolling Stones racked in over $235 million.

The latter of the two aren't on tour this year, but Metallica are — we'd be surprised not to see them make a similar list at the end of 2025.