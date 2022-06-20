10 Artists Who Tried Their Best to Combat Scummy Concert Ticket Practices

It feels like it keeps getting more and more difficult to score your favorite band's concert tickets thanks to scummy ticket practices and third-party vendors. Through their own unique methods, some artists have taken a stand against excessive ticket prices.

Standing up to a business system that has been in place for years is quite the feat. It's even harder to come up with solutions to fans and concert-goers getting ripped off. Some artists have taken it to more extremes such as remaining independent, starting their own indie record labels or offering concert tickets to their fans for just $5. Meanwhile, others have even fought giant corporations such as Ticketmaster in hopes of making concerts more accessible to all fans.

Discover a list of rock artists that have addressed and attempted to combat scummy concert and tour practices, below.