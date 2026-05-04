Greta Van Fleet Share Cryptic Video + Fans Think They Might Have Broken Up

Greta Van Fleet just shared a cryptic video on social media and some fans think they might have just broken up.

The group shared a montage of clips from different music videos they've released over the years, starting with the 2017 hit that launched their career, "Highway Tune." A message pops up at the end of the video that reads, "Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam and Daniel," which is also the caption of the post.

The post sparked countless comments from fans asking what it means.

"This better not be a break up announcement," one fan wrote, with another noting that Gibson just revealed a signature Jake Kiszka SG Standard guitar.

"I’m hyperventilating and projectile vomiting do NOT play," another anxious fan commented.

Greta also shared the video to their Instagram story and on their YouTube channel but didn't share any further context about what it means.

A few fans on Reddit pointed out that the end of the video features a clip of unfamiliar music, which may mean that the post is actually teasing new music instead.

"Maybe a first post of a string of posts paying thanks to a wonderful time so far, with something new to come. There’s been no pointers to them breaking up, they’ve spoken about a new album already being/been done. They’d be a bit more vocal about it if it really was the end," one person speculated.

At this point, there's no way of knowing what it means.

See the video below.

What Have Greta Van Fleet Been Up To?

Prior to this social media post, the band hadn't shared anything on Instagram since July of 2025 when they celebrated the two year release of their third studio album Starcatcher (2023). According to Setlist.fm, they played their most recent show at a festival in September of 2024.

READ MORE: 9 Bands That Broke Up Onstage (or Right After)

Jake Kiszka has been involved with a side project called Mirador since 2024 when he formed it with Ida Mae's Chris Turpin. They released a self-titled album this past September and spent much of 2025 touring.

Greta Van Fleet's debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army came out in 2018. See the 66 best rock albums from 2010 to 2019 below.