‘We’re Back, Baby!’ – Greta Van Fleet Squash Breakup Rumor + Share New Song Snippet

Last week, Greta Van Fleet shared a cryptic video that led their followers to think that they're breaking up. (Shortley thereafter, one fan found an equally vague clue hidden in their GVF's website that drew further speculation.) Now, Greta Van Fleet have officially squashed the breakup rumor by sharing an enthusiastic message and in-studio footage of them performing/recording a new song!

What Did Greta Van Fleet Say + Share?

This past Friday (May 8), Greta Van Fleet posted to social media a roughly minute-long clip of them doing an undisclosed (and traditionally GVF-sounding) song that doesn’t appear on any of their LPs or EPs. Alongside it, they wrote: “We’re back, baby!”

That said, and based on the chorus, many fans are calling it “Play Your Games.” In fact, Genius.com already has an (incomplete) entry for the song, and they specify that it comes from GVF4 – likely a working title – which the website implies will be released on May 29, 2026 and produced by Dave Cobb (who also produced GVF's last LP, 2023’s Starcatcher).

Greta Van Fleet, "Play Your Games" Lyrics (via Genius.com)

[Verse 1]

Pour me another round

Just one for the road

I’m dreaming the day will die

To lighten this load

Pour me another round

Then I’ve gotta go

Thanks for the wild ride

You rock and you roll [Pre-Chorus]

Woah, oh, oh [Chorus]

Play your games, play your games

Right to my face and feel alright

You can see the full clip below:

As Classic Rock magazine clarified, “Greta Van Fleet haven't played live since completing a set in September 2024 at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT, while the band's last recorded release was the promotional single ‘Farewell For Now’ the previous year [in 2023].”

So, the news of their return and promise of new music has certainly made fans feel relieved and excited.

How Have Fans Reacted to Their Return?

On that note, countless Greta Van Fleet followers have reacted to their post with, well, relief and excitement.

For example, one user on X replied: “This reminds me of the good old stuff tbh keep it up.” Likewise, another person on X commented: “I can’t wait! I need a Greta Van Fleet fix! When are you guys touring again?!”

Similarly, someone on Facebook responded, “I literally just let out the most audible sigh of relief in the history of the world,” just as someone on Instagram rejoiced: “BIGGEST SMILE ON MY FACE EVERRR!!!!” Elsewhere, someone on YouTube declared: “YESSSSSSS!! I totally understand the hiatus and I think I speak for the fan base, we are so happy to have this sound back!”

Of course, the group’s latest update also drew criticism and mockery, such as one X user who stated: “Yikes the singer needs to cut down on that irritating sound he makes I’d rather hear his copying Robert Plant sound not that squelching tone retire that sound.”

You can see some of those reactions – and plenty more – below:

More About Greta Van Fleet’s Breakup Rumor

As Loudwire wrote on May 4, Greta Van Fleet “shared a montage of clips from different music videos they've released over the years, starting with the 2017 hit that launched their career, ‘Highway Tune.’" Plus, "A message pops up at the end of the video that reads, ‘Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam and Daniel,’ which is also the caption of the post."

Naturally, a lot of people weren’t pleased about the potential end of the band. That said, there was a Reddit thread about it that included speculation regarding the clip featuring previously unheard music.

Two days later, Loudwire followed up with a story about a GVF fan finding “some sort of apparent clue hidden in the band’s website.” In particular, the fan went on Reddit and posted about something they found “in the code of the site.”

As we described it:

The photo shows a pattern that almost resembles a medieval castle with two vertical windows, one of which has the letter “M” in the middle. Underneath the figure is an arrow that points to “$0.” . . . There was quite a bit of speculation in the comments section of the post, with some thinking the ‘M’ is a reference to guitarist Jake Kiszka's side project, Mirador, which has been more active over the last year than Greta have. Another fan pointed out, “With the ‘$0' at the end, it makes me wonder if they’re doing a secret location show where anyone who shows up gets in free? Who knows. It could be anything really but it’s fun to speculate.”

Even with GVR now officially confirming that they’re keeping on and sharing new music, we don’t know how all of the pieces connect.

So, did you think Greta Van Fleet were breaking up? How do you feel about their enthusiastic return and new song snippet? Let us know!