A little over two weeks ago, Greta Van Fleet had fans worried that they had broken up, but that's all firmly in the past as the group has just announced a very intimate New York City show with tickets only available in person.

On May 27, Greta Van Fleet will perform at the iconic Bowery Ballroom, a 575-person capacity club. Fans looking to catch the group in this rare environment will have to do it the old school way — lining up in person outside the venue to secure tickets at the box office.

More details on ticketing can be seen below.

How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet at Bowery Ballroom

Greta Van Fleet and Bowery Ballroom have outlined parameters for ticketing as follows:

Ticket sales will be available in person ONLY and will begin at 9AM ET on May 26 at Bowery Ballroom — 6 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002.

All tickets purchased at the in-person box office event on May 26 will be physical tickets.

Tickets will ONLY be available to purchase for the Bowery Ballroom show on May 27th.

Age restriction: 16+ (Parent/legal guardian needed for anyone under 16)

Ticket price: $20, including all fees. Bowery Ballroom is a Cashless venue Physical Credit Cards and Debit Cards, along with Tap to Pay, are acceptable forms of payment.

There is a two-ticket limit per person on a strictly first come first served basis.

Line cutting will not be permitted. Wristbands will be distributed to confirm your piace in line when purchasing tickets.

Please be courteous of neighboring businesses and communities.

Please notify venue staff at the time of purchase if you require accessible accommodations.

From Greta Van Fleet's Breakup Scare to the Bowery Ballroom

A cryptic video dropped in early May where the band simply said, "Thanks for the wild ride," accompanied by a nostalgic video montage. One fan with an investigative mind dug through the code on Greta Van Fleet's website and uncovered an apparent clue (an image of an ascii castle) but that mystery remains unsolved.

Following a multi-day panic amongst fans, the band put the breakup rumor to rest with another video snippet captioned "We're back, baby!" That clip also contained a teaser for some new music.

Momentum continues to build as the Bowery Ballroom concert is the first on the books for Greta Van Fleet so far this year. It all seems to be building toward something much bigger and, given that there's a teaser snippet of new music, more news about the eventual successor to 2023's Starcatcher feels inevitable.

See the big rock and metal tours headed your way throughout the rest of the year: