Live Nation has once again launched a limited time ticket deal, with tickets for over 1,000 summer 2025 concerts priced at just $30.

The promotion, titled "Ticket to Summer," features $30 tickets for shows in the U.S. and Canada starting May 21. The ticketing company has ran similar deals the last couple of years, but there are some big rock and metal musicians included in it this time around including Pantera, Volbeat and more.

The best part about the offer is that all fees are included in the $30 price, so there won't be any additional fees tacked onto the price at the end aside from taxes, which vary by venue and city. Participating concerts will be labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," and they're only available while supplies last.

Which Rock + Metal Concerts Are Included in the $30 Ticket Deal?

Below is a list of all the rock and metal concerts that are included in Live Nation's "$30 Ticket to Summer" deal for the summer 2025. Fans should make sure to double check that their particular city is participating in the offer, as not every venue the artist plays may be part of the program.

Avril Lavigne

Barenaked Ladies

Billy Idol

The Black Keys

Coheed and Cambria

Counting Crows

Goo Goo Dolls

Hardy

Live + Collective Soul

Offspring

Pantera

Papa Roach + Rise Against

Pierce the Veil

Slightly Stoopid

Styx + Kevin Cronin Band

Summer of Loud

Volbeat

Weird Al Yankovic

Live Nation plans to add more concerts to the promotion throughout the summer, so be sure to look for the "30 Ticket to Summer" all season long.

There are two pre-sales for T-Mobile and Rakuten customers, which will allow access to the sale one day early on May 20. See more information on Live Nation's website.

Live Nation Launches Limited Time $30 Ticket Deal for More Than 1,000 Summer 2025 Concerts