It's that time of year again as Live Nation has launched what has become an annual campaign in which they offer discounted tickets for concerts priced at $30 for some of the summer's biggest tours. This year's promotion spans over 4,000 shows taking place across multiple genres, but you need to act quickly as the promotion lasts for a limited time.

This year's promotion is titled the "Summer of Live" and it's allowing fans to catch some of the biggest names in rock and metal this summer including Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Breaking Benjamin, Evanescence, Motley Crue, Shinedown and more for as low as $30 a ticket.

How Does the Offer Work?

Starting next Wednesday (April 29), fans can visit Live Nation's special Summer of Live website (LiveNation.com/SummerofLive) to see the full list of events where you can purchase the specially priced tickets.

Once you choose a show, look for the "Summer of Live Promotion" tickets and add them to your cart before proceeding to checkout.

How Can I Find Who Is Playing and Participating in the Promotion?

There is an option to filter your search on Live Nation's Summer of Live website. You can do so either by events, venues or artists.

While on the website, you can also set your location to find the closest city and the site will refresh only those that are participating in the shows nearest to you.

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While this offer is available to artists across multiple genres, we can confirm that the following sampling of rock and metal artists will have certain shows that fall under Live Nation's Summer of Live ticketing promotion:

311 and Dirty Heads

5 Seconds of Summer

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

Breaking Benjamin

Chicago and Styx

Deep Purple

Evanescence

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Goo Goo Dolls

Goose

The Guess Who

Guns N' Roses

Hardy

Iron Maiden

John Fogerty

John Mellencamp

Kaleo

Lynyrd Skynrd and Foreigner

mgk

Motionless in White

Motley Crue

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Sammy Hagar

Santana and The Doobie Brothers

Shinedown

Staind

Summer of 99 Festival

Triumph

Weird Al Yankovic

Young the Giant

live nation summer of live 2026 banner Live Nation loading...

When and How Does the Promotion Run?

The $30 tickets will actually be available starting today (Thursday, April 23) at 10AM local time by utilizing the All Access Early Access option through Live Nation's Summer of Live website. The All Access Early Access option runs through Tuesday, April 28 at 11:59PM local time.

Live Nation All Access members can get early access to the Summer of Live offer before the general onsale. Visit LiveNation.com/ SummerofLive and click the All Access module to login (for existing members) or join for free. Once you've logged in, you’ll be directed to participating Summer of Live events—select your event, choose the “Live Nation Summer of Live Early Access” ticket type and click “Unlock.”

A T-Mobile Early Access will also take place on Tuesday, April 28 from 10AM local time until 11:59PM local time.

T-Mobile members can simply head to www.t-mobiletickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. It’s one of the many perks of being with T-Mobile, including access to special-priced concert tickets and expedited entry at top venues across the country. Download the T-Life��app or visit www.t-mobiletickets.com to learn more. Four tickets will be available per event. Limitations and qualifying plans apply.

Meanwhile, the Summer of Live general onsale starts on Wednesday, April 29 at 10AM local time through Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59PM local time.

What Else You Should Know

Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue. Tickets are also available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.

See what big rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 below.