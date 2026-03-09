Ticketmaster owner Live Nation has reportedly settled its antitrust lawsuit, which could bring "structural changes" to the company.

Politico is reporting the deal is expected to be announced later today.

Fines and Penalties for Live Nation

As part of the reported deal, Live Nation will pay nearly $200 million to states that participated in the lawsuit. But it appears the money is only a small part of what could be coming for Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

"The centerpiece of the agreement is expected to be structural changes to Live Nation's ticketing business," Politico reports.

Those changes are expected to include Ticketmaster opening its ticket-selling platform to third-party vendors. Additionally, venues will be able to list available tickets through other vendors in addition to what is for sale via Ticketmaster.

Does This Deal Mean Cheaper Concert Tickets?

The long-term effect of the potential settlement is difficult to predict, but it should at least help cut down on instances where Live Nation monopolized ticket sales by locking venues into contracts where they could only use Ticketmaster.

What we should see moving forward is a competitive market for ticket prices, which could potentially lead to lower costs as multiple vendors look to move tickets to the same events.

But it doesn't necessarily mean music fans will suddenly have access to dirt-cheap tickets. There are still several factors driving high concert ticket prices, including increased costs for production, travel and venue rentals, that are getting passed down to the buyer.

How the Antitrust Lawsuit Started

The U.S. Justice Department under President Joe Biden and the attorneys general from 40 states filed the antitrust lawsuit in 2024.

"We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters and venue operators," now-former U.S. Attorney General Garland said when announcing the lawsuit in 2024.

Garland's initial push was to "break up" Live Nation and Ticketmaster into separate entities, which doesn't appear to be happening as part of the reported settlement.

In a statement on its website posted in 2024, Live Nation denied that it was operating Ticketmaster as a monopoly. The post has since been removed from the site.

Concert ticket prices have long been a source of frustration for both music fans and even some bands who have spoken out against the practice. Here is a look back at the times rock acts have voiced their displeasure about high ticket prices.