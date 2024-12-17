And just like that — we're about to reach the halfway point of the 2020s, so keep reading to see the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2025.

By the end of every year, we know some of the albums we can look forward to hearing once the holidays are over. But in most cases, we just know that certain artists have been working on new material and anticipate that their new releases will be out soon.

Lucky for you, we combined all of them into one list. If you keep scrolling, you'll see a collection of officially-announced albums in order of when they're going to be released next year.

There's usually only a small percentage that we know the details for, so if you scroll beyond those, you'll see which artists that have been working on new music and will possibly put out new records in 2025.

For example, we know that the highly-anticipated follow-up to Spiritbox's 2021 debut album Eternal Blue is titled Tsunami Sea, and will be out in March. But we also know that Anthrax have been working on a new record for a while, and they've teased the idea of it coming out in 2025.

Therefore, both bands are featured in the list below, just in different places.

Check out the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2025 below. As we receive more information about tentative albums, we'll update them in the gallery.

The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2025 These are the albums that are confirmed to come out in 2025, and the artists who are working on new material that may come out in 2025. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner