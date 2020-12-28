88 of 2021’s Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums

With 2020 firmly in the rearview mirror, rock and metal fans are looking ahead to what is hopefully a brighter 2021. Although 2020 was marked by a number of incredible releases, it's a year that was defined by far too much tragedy, chaos and, when it comes to music, shelved albums. Prepare for what will in all likelihood be one of the most highly anticipated years for rock and metal albums in their decades-long history.

What we've collected here only scratches the surface on what is expected to be a year flooded with albums headbangers had so anxiously awaited to be released in 2020 along with all those new records that were written during quarantine. That, on top of bands who had already planned to put out new material before the world was turned upside down by a pandemic.

Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Mastodon, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Gojira, Ghost, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolfgang Van Halen (as Mammoth WVH) and Black Veil Brides are just a handful of some of the biggest names expected to drop new music in this redemptive year, alongside dozens and dozens of other artists.

See the full list of 2021's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums below.