Win a Billy Morrison ‘The Morrison Project’ Vinyl!

Billy Morrison's star-studded solo album, The Morrison Project, has just been released and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you've got a copy. Here's your chance to win a colored vinyl version as the latest entry in the Loudwire Record Club.

What started off as just a few friends jamming turned into the longtime Billy Idol musician's new solo set. Morrison steps up to the mic for multiple songs, while guests such as Ozzy Osbourne, John 5, Steve Stevens, Ministry's Al Jourgensen, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Steve Vai, Billy Idol, Run-DMC's Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Persia Numan and Linda Perry all lend a hand.

It's a raucous record that features such standouts as the Ozzy-sung "Crack Cocaine," the driving new song "It's Come To This," the album opening single "Drowning" and the more contemplative closer "Chasing Shadows" featuring Perry.

Earlier this year, Morrison dropped by the Loudwire Nights radio show, telling host Chuck Armstrong that he knew they had written the "ultimate Ozzy riff" and that they had something special with "Crack Cocaine." You can hear more of that chat below.

