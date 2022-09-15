There’s Unreleased Ozzy Songs With Taylor Hawkins That Will Be ‘Used for Another Thing’

Ozzy Osbourne recorded numerous unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins according to Ozzy's producer Andrew Watt. The recordings are going to be used for something, but we're not quite sure what yet.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Watt says two drummers were enlisted for Ozzy's album Patient Number 9 - longtime friends Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. "God Only Knows" features both drummers.

According to the producer, there are more recordings with Hawkins than what appears on the new album. "There's a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that's going to be used for another thing," explained Watt.

Ozzy dedicated his album Patient Number 9 to Hawkins after he sadly passed away unexpectedly in March.

Ozzy's Patient Number 9 album was released this past week. It features an all-star cast of players with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready, Josh Homme, Duff McKagan and Chris Chaney among the other guest players alongside Hawkins and Smith. The album is available to purchase in multiple formats here.