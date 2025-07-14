Nicko McBrain Announces First Shows Since Retiring From Touring With Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his first shows since retiring from touring with his main band last December.

McBrain will play a handful of shows throughout Florida this month with his Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart. He'll be joined by Rob Stokes on bass, Eldad Kira on keyboards, Mike Rivera and Mitch Tanne on guitar and Paolo Velazquez on vocals.

You can see all of Titanium Tart's upcoming shows and find ticketing information in the Facebook announcement below.

Why Did Nicko McBrain Retire From Touring With Iron Maiden?

McBrain announced his retirement from touring with Iron Maiden in December upon the conclusion of the band's Future Past tour. The 73-year-old drummer had a stroke in January 2023 and returned to the stage four months later, but he admitted his chops hadn't returned to their pre-stroke levels.

"And it ain't the old Nicko — it's not the old one by a long shot," McBrain confessed in 2024. "But at least it's part of me. And my band, bless their hearts, Steve Harris and the rest of the guys turn around and say, 'If you can't do something in a song, we just won't do that song.'"

"I kind of made my mind up when we got to North America and talked to the boys about it, mainly Steve and then the management," the drummer told Chaoszine a few months later. "And everybody went, 'Okay. If that's what you wanna do, we understand,' having my handicap, since my stroke and stuff like that."

Although he's no longer on the road with Maiden, McBrain said he would "remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family" as he continued to pursue other business ventures.

"Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey," he said. "To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you! I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, 'Up the Irons!'"

Nicko McBrain's Titanium Tart Tour Dates

July 17 - Sebastian, FL @ Capt Hiram's

July 19 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper's Pub

July 25 - Sanford, FL @ The Barn

July 26 - Clearwater, FL @ OCC Road House