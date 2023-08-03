Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed in a message on Thursday (Aug. 3) that he had suffered a stroke in January that left him partially paralyzed just before Iron Maiden were set to begin preparing for their 2023 leg of their current world tour.

Now, McBrain is mostly on the mend. He reported that he is "somewhere near" 70 percent recovered after the stroke. He has still been performing on tour with Iron Maiden throughout the summer.

Find McBrain's post below. Underneath that, see Iron Maiden's remaining 2023 concert dates on their ongoing "The Future Past Tour."

READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Smashes Gong, It Falls + Hits Nicko McBrain

"I hope this message finds you all well!" McBrain writes in an update on Iron Maiden's official website. "The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through," he continues.

"In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA," the Iron Maiden drummer explains. "It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered."

He continues, "After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger."

McBrain adds, "Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing. Well that's it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time."

Iron Maiden Member Health

McBrain has dealt with health issues while in Maiden before. Last year, the 71-year-old drummer said he was diagnosed with Stage 1 laryngeal cancer in 2020. Fortunately, he and his doctors caught the cancer early and were able to treat it.

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson also overcame cancer after receiving a throat cancer diagnosis in late 2014 after Maiden wrapped up the recording sessions for their 2015 album, The Book of Souls.

Loudwire wishes McBrain all the best in his recovery.

Want more news about rock and metal artists? Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to stay up on the latest.

Iron Maiden 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 28 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Sept. 30 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ GM Place

Oct. 6 – Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip Festival

Ranking the Opening Song on Every Iron Maiden Album Ranking the opening track on every one of Iron Maiden's studio albums.