In support of his new album, The Mandrake Project, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson played his first solo band show in 22 years on April 12 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

It was the first of back-to-back nights at this historic venue, billed as The House Band of Hell in what has turned out to be a pair of not-so-secret shows. Dickinson even turned up at the box office to distribute some tickets to the special event for lucky fans.

In total, 15 songs were played, including four off The Mandrake Project tracks as well the live debut of two older songs.

See the full setlist and fan-filmed videos further down the page.

When Was Bruce Dickinson's Last Solo Band Show?

Dickinson last performed with his solo band on Aug. 2, 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

He played a total of 15 songs that day, including two encores, the latter of which was a cover of "Delilah," the popular 1967 hit by Tom Jones.

Mostly, Bruce stuck to his own material recorded outside of Iron Maiden, but did play three covers: "Revelations," "The Prisoner" and "Powerslave." There's also "Bring Your Daughter... To the Slaughter" which Dickinson wrote and performed for the Nightmare on Elm Street 5 soundtrack and also recorded by Maiden on No Prayer for the Dying.

Who Is In Bruce Dickinson's Touring Band Now?

Dickinson's backing band is comprised of:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tonya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

Bruce Dickinson Setlist — April 12, 2024

01. "Accident of Birth"

02. "Abduction" (Live debut)

03. "Laughing in the Hiding Bush"

04. "Afterglow of Ragnarok" (Live debut)

05. "Chemical Wedding"

06. "Many Doors to Hell" (Live debut)

07. "Tears of the Dragon"

08. "Resurrection Men" (Live debut)

09. "Rain on the Graves" (Live debut)

10. "Frankenstein" (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

11. "Gods of War"

12. "The Alchemist" (Live debut)

13. "Darkside of Aquarius"

Encore:

14. "Jerusalem"

15. "Road to Hell"

Bruce Dickinson, "Accident of Birth" (Live on April 12, 2024)

Bruce Dickinson, "Afterglow of Ragnarok" (Live on April 12, 2024)

Bruce Dickinson, "The Alchemist" (Live on April 12, 2024)

Bruce Dickinson, "Jerusalem" (Live on April 12, 2024)

Bruce Dickinson 2024 Solo Tour Dates

Before kicking off a Latin America tour, Dickinson will play one more show stateside on April 15 at The Observatory in Orange County, California.

The singer will be on the road as a solo act through late July, hitting South America and, extensively, Europe.

See all of Bruce Dickinson's tour dates here.

