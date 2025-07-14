Soundgarden Address Absence at Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show

Soundgarden have issued a statement that both serves as a nod of tribute and respect to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath and also provides an explanation for their absence at the Back to the Beginning concert.

Back in May, it was suggested by Sharon Osbourne in an interview given to The Guardian that the living members of Soundgarden had joined the bill along with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. But while Tyler was on hand, the members of Soundgarden were not.

So what happened? It appeared to be a scheduling conflict as the band notes in their recent posting, "We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival."

But their absence did not keep the band from recognizing Ozzy and Sabbath's contributions to music. Their post shared on Instagram can be viewed below:

Congratulations to Black Sabbath on the grand and final pealing of their vesper bells! Thank you for an astounding career that provided us and your legion of fans with a lifetime of beauty, horror, love, power, happiness, melancholy and a profoundly sublime, yet viscerally rocking transcendence informed by both doom and hope. Your majestic brilliance has inspired greatness in scores of other bands, musicians and songwriters. However, the crown will forever remain yours! We are very grateful to Tony, Ozzy, Geezer and Bill, as well as Sharon Osbourne and music director, Tom Morello for the honor and invitation to Soundgarden to perform at the Back to the Beginning festival! We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival. The warmth, love and support from the Black Sabbath team has been a continuing source of encouragement and strength throughout our career. (Pic 1) Download festival - Castle Donington, Leicestershire, 2012

(Pic 2-3) Back to the Beginning - Birmingham, 2025

(Pic 4) London, 2014

(Pic 5) Tacoma, Wa, 2016 All pics by Ross Halfin except photo 5, by Bill Herzog Soundgarden loves you and embraces your rock and roll souls!

XOSG!!!

Questions about the status of Soundgarden have only increased in the last week after drummer Matt Cameron revealed that he was leaving Pearl Jam after 27 years. Cameron notably played in both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam as well as their overlapping band Temple of the Dog.

Who Else Missed Back to the Beginning?

One other band with ties to Ozzy and Black Sabbath that many wondered why they weren't there was Motley Crue. But just last week, Nikki Sixx revealed the band's reason for missing the show in an #AskSixx Q&A on the X social media platform with a fan.

"We have been having health issues within the band," noted Sixx. The bassist has also previously issued his own congratulatory note to Ozzy and Black Sabbath after the performance, crediting Ozzy and Sharon for giving them one of their first big breaks as a band.

Back in April, Motley Crue bowed out of their appearance at May's Boardwalk Rock Fest. They had also postponed their spring Las Vegas residency until the fall. Both moves were made to allow Vince Neil time to recuperate after a required medical procedure that took place earlier this year.