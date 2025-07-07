Matt Cameron has split with Pearl Jam after 27 years. The drummer and the band each issued statements on the matter on social media.

Cameron shared a post today (July 7) on his social media revealing that he and Pearl Jam have parted ways. The band shared his statement on their Instagram with an additional message of their own.

The drummer's statement reads:

After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Pearl Jam added:

From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.

READ MORE: 8 Rock + Metal Bands Who Split With Their Drummers Recently

Cameron joined Pearl Jam about a year after Soundgarden broke up in 1997.

"I was working on a record with my John Mcbain. I called up Stone [Gossard] at the time, who had a record label called Loosegroove. I called to inquire about putting out my band with John, and then Eddie [Vedder] got on the phone and said, 'Hey what are you doing this summer?'" the drummer recalled to Loudwire in a documentary.

"I would love to go on tour with Pearl Jam. I mean, who wouldn't? It was sort of a fill-in for Jack Irons situation when I first joined. They had this tour booked and Jack quit a month or two before the tour was gonna start... It took me a while to get all the music learned properly, but it was a really fun challenge."

Eventually, Cameron became a full-time member of Pearl Jam. The first record he played on was 2000's Binaural, and he's played on every one of their releases since then — even after Soundgarden reformed in 2010.

As of now, Pearl Jam only have one show booked for the rest of 2025, which you can see details for on their website.