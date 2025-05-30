8 Rock + Metal Bands Who Split With Their Drummer in the Last 6 Weeks

Over the last six weeks, eight rock and metal bands have split with their drummer. One legendary group even fired the same drummer twice.

Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy even acknowledged the recent string of splits, calling it a "tough time for drummers."

May and some of the preceding weeks have been a shaky time for drummers overall. Earlier this month, Alice in Chains bowed out of a brief tour after drummer Sean Kinney was treated for a non-life threatening medical emergency.

Elsewhere, former Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin, who revealed in early April that he stepped down from the group, took on his first gig since leaving the band. At Welcome to Rockville, Snot's Jamie Miller had a scheduling conflict, so Larkin stepped in. It was also announced that 18 year old drummer Shane Hawkins would be sitting in behind the kit this summer for Chevy Metal, a covers band that once featured his father Taylor Hawkins.

That's a lot of big drummer moves in a short period of time, but what about the bands suddenly making a change behind the kit?

These moves have certainly shaken up the rock and metal world in recent weeks and we can understand how it might be hard to keep the beat when you're looking over your shoulder.

What Drummers Have Moved On in the Last 6 Weeks?

Zak Starkey (The Who) — Twice

One of the craziest sagas this year has centered on Zak Starkey's employment with The Who.

In mid-April, Starkey was let go from the band after 29 years with a statement that read, “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

Starkey countered, "After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?"

Then three days after he was let go, Pete Townshend revealed that Starkey was being asked back. In a social media post, the guitarist cited "communication issues" for the initial split and clarified that all had been resolved.

But then on May 19, Starkey was let go from The Who a SECOND time in as many months. Scott Devours, who had played in Roger Daltrey's solo band, was announced as the new drummer.

Starkey then once again commented, revealing that Daltrey had "retired" him so that he could work on his other musical projects. In one post, he stated that they had parted on good terms, but in a separate post he called "total bollocks" on the way he was let go and let it be clear that he was fired.

Josh Freese (Foo Fighters)

One of the more surprising moves came in mid-May when Josh Freese announced that he was being replaced in Foo Fighters. After the death of Taylor Hawkins, Freese admirably stepped in and handled drumming duties for the Foos while touring their But Here We Are album after having sat in with the group at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows.

Freese's social media post seemed to leave as many questions as he himself had after the firing. "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction' with their drummer," remarked Freese, who added that no further reasoning was given.

The drummer later added, "While I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed."

Retaining his sense of humor through his first firing as a professional musician, Freese later dropped a list of Top 10 Possible Reasons He Got Booted From the Foos.

At press time, Foo Fighters had not named Freese's replacement but have begun booking 2025 tour dates.

Ken Bedene (Aborted)

It was abrupt and not much detail was given when Aborted parted ways with drummer Ken Bedene after 15 years. The band initially offered a statement revealing Bedene's exit and that their European tour would go on with Kevin Paradis taking over drumming duties on the tour.

But after some time had passed, Bedene commented on why he made his quick exit from the band while addressing why it was necessary.

In an Instagram post, he shared that there had been an online interaction with young female fan that he claimed was "consensual and reciprocated," and while she was of legal age in her state, he added, "I understand it should have never happened."

He went on to add that while there is some "misinformation" and "false claims" circulating online, he wanted to only acknowledge his part and to try to learn from it. He shared that he left the band to "protect the people and the community I've cared about" and did not want his actions to impact the band.

David-Karl Friedrich (Electric Callboy)

In late April, Electric Callboy drummer David-Karl Friedrich announced that he was exiting the group after a 13 year run. Unlike some of the other moves, this one had little drama attached to it. The band issued a statement that said that Friedrich "decided that he wants to do something new" and their farewell to the musician shared with fans was one that shared their great respect for his time in the band.

Frank Zummo, whose credits include Sum 41 and Street Drum Corps, stepped in for the group after Friedrich's exit.

Kris Myers (Umphrey's McGee)

Another shocker came in mid-May when Kris Myers, the longtime drummer of jam band Umphrey's McGee, split with the band after 22 years behind the kit.

The parting seemed to be on good terms as the band shared photos of a celebration they shared with the drummer on social media, before announcing that they would be filling the Myers void with Scotty Zwang and Duane Trucks sitting in with the band on the remaining dates of their current tour leg.

"As we look ahead, UM remains as committed as ever to creating new music and unforgettable memories with you," stated the group.

In a separate post issued simultaneously by Myers and the group, the drummer noted, "The decision wasn't easy, but the biggest ones seldom are" about his decision to step down. "We collectively felt it was time for me to pursue other elements of my musical creativity that have been calling to me."

Tanner Wayne (In Flames)

In Flames have endured extensive turnover throughout the years and the latest to leave the band is drummer Tanner Wayne. In late May, it was announced that the drummer and the band were going their separate ways.

"It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne," said the band as part of the statement announcing the move.

Wayne had joined the group in 2019 and appeared on the I, The Mask and Foregone albums.

Jon Rice (Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Scorpion Child, ex-Job For a Cowboy, 1349 - live, Behemoth - live, Cephalic Carnage - live) was recruited to fulfill the group's spring and summer European tour dates.

Matt Lynch (Cynic)

On May 29, Cynic confirmed that they had parted ways with drummer Matt Lynch. In a post on social media, the band commented, "We’re thankful for the time and music shared and wish Matt all the best as he moves ahead."

The confirmation came after the group recently performed at the Maryland Deathfest on May 24 with Gorguts' Michel Belanger handling their drumming duties.

Lynch had been with the band since 2015 and appeared on their Ascension Codes album as well as the 2018 single, "Humanoid."

Guido Zima Montanarini (Paradise Lost)

Paradise Lost became the latest band looking for a new drummer on May 29 when they revealed they were parting ways with Guido Zima Montanarini.

In a social media statement, they confirmed the move while adding, "We thank Guido for his contributions to the band and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Montanarini first joined the band in 2023. The band had just finished a North American tour. A replacement was not immediately named.

That's eight drummers let go from their bands in the last six weeks and 2025 as a whole has also proved challenging for those behind the kit.

Earlier this year Will Hunt took over for Shannon Larkin in Godsmack and Isaac Carpenter was named the new Guns N' Roses drummer after Frank Ferrer's exit.