Aborted Part Ways With Drummer Ken Bedene After 15 Years – Statement Issued

With a tour fast approaching, Aborted have announced they have parted ways with drummer Ken Bedene. The band issued a statement in which they announced that Bedene has been replaced in the band on the drumkit by new stickman Kevin Paradis.

What Aborted Said About the Exit of Ken Bedene

The band's statement was brief and did not elaborate on the reasons behind the change.

Their comment on the move shared through their social media is as follows:

Effective immediately Ken Bedene is no longer a member of Aborted. The upcoming European tour is going forward as planned with blast duties being handled by none other than Kevin Paradis.

Ken Bedene's History With Aborted

The drummer had spent 15 years with Aborted before his exit was announced. He joined the band in 2010, taking over behind the kit for Daniel Wilding who had just completed a two-year stint of his own.

Bedene's first album behind the kit for the band was 2012's Global Flatline record. That was the band's seventh studio album in their history. He then remained for five more records beyond his initial outing with his most recent appearance coming on 2024's Vault of Horrors album.

READ MORE: 65 Bands That Have Only One Original Member Left

As for his replacement, Kevin Paradis comes on board after manning the kit for such acts as The Seven Gates, Svart Crown, Mithridatic, Benighted, Aronious, Ne Obvliscarus and Death Lab.

Aborted in 2025

As previously stated, Aborted's 2025 touring is nearing. The band will kick off shows April 24 in Tilburg, Netherlands, with European and U.K. dates currently booked through May 25 in Bristol, U.K.

All shows, cities and venues can be found along with ticketing info through the Aborted website.