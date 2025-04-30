Former Aborted Drummer Ken Bedene Addresses Allegations in New Statement

Former Aborted drummer Ken Bedene has now addressed not only his exit from the band but also allegations on social media of alleged inappropriate behavior with a young female fan through online correspondence.

Earlier this month, the band made a brief and abrupt announcement to reveal that Bedene, their longtime drummer, was leaving "effective immediately." They then added that their upcoming European tour plans were going forward as planned, with Kevin Paradis coming on board to handle drums for the band. No further explanation for the move was revealed at the time.

Why Did Ken Bedene Leave Aborted

Bedene has initially joined the band in 2010, taking over behind the kit for Daniel Wilding. He first appeared on 2012's Global Flatline record and played on every record through 2024's Vault of Horrors.

Though no further details about the reasoning for Bedene's exit were given at the time, the drummer has now issued a statement through his social media revealing why the move was necessary. In his post, he alludes to an online interaction with a young female fan that he claims was "consensual and reciprocated."

He adds that she was of consenting age in her state and adds, "While legal, I understand it never should have happened."

The drummer notes that while there are some "false claims" and "misinformation" concerning what's been shared about the interaction on social media, he does not intend to add to the conversation about what happened between the two parties but rather "acknowledging my part and learning from it."

READ MORE: 65 Bands That Have Only One Original Member Left

As for his decision to leave the band, he states, "My departure from Aborted is intended to protect the people and the community I've cared about and created music with for more than 15 years. I left the band to distance them from this. They had no part in my communications, and they shouldn't have to carry the weight from them."

Bedene's full statement can be read below:

Over the past two weeks, I have taken time to reflect on what's been posted - knowing how important it is for me to address it. I never intended to make anyone uncomfortable, and I am truly sorry. The bottom line is: I had a consensual and reciprocated conversation online with someone of consenting age in her state. While legal, I understand it never should have happened. Those who know me are rightly surprised at the situation and the extensive misinformation out there. I've always carried myself with respect for others. Consent is something I take seriously, and I would never knowingly cross that line. I'm horrified by the false claims about the conversation and about my character. Though this was a private conversation, and the falsification of events surrounding it is defamatory, I will not continue the rhetoric by sharing 'my side.' My focus right now is acknowledging my part and learning from it. As a husband and father, seeing my family so negatively affected by something they did not do has been brutal. Though my wife has already shared that we have an open relationship, I am truly sorry to her for the inappropriate attention she's received as a result of my actions. She's my best friend, and I have the utmost respect for her and the life we've built together. She's stood by me through everything, and she doesn't deserve the harassment. My departure from Aborted is intended to protect the people and the community I've cared about and created music with for more than 15 years. I left the band to distance them from this. They had no part in my communications, and they shouldn't have to carry the weight from them. Going forward, I am taking a step back to help my family heal and to reflect. Thank you.

Aborted in 2025

As previously stated, Aborted's touring was coming up quickly at the time of the announcement. The group kicked off their 2025 touring with a show on April 24 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Additional European and U.K. dates are currently booked through May 25 in Bristol, U.K.

All shows, cities and venues can be found along with ticketing info through the Aborted website.