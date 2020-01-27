Napalm Death Book North American Tour With Aborted, Tombs + Wvrm

Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death can't keep away from North America for too long. They've just announced a headlining spring trek with Aborted, Tombs and Wvrm, which will makes 24 stops in total.

Although they haven't released a new album since 2015's Apex Predator - Easy Meat, Napalm Death have consistently remained on the road. They've been working on a follow-up record, but no details have emerged as to when fans can expect it to come out. The band will issue a new single alongside a Sonic Youth cover on Feb. 7, while the wait for the full length continues.

As for Belgium death-grinders Aborted, they last released Terror Vision in 2018 while post-metal unit Tombs will issue the Monarchy of Shadows EP on Feb. 28. Wvrm, a grind outfit from South Carolina, have their third album, Colony Collapse, due for an April 3 release.

See the full list of tour dates, which run from April 17 through May 16, below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Jan. 31).

Napalm Death, Aborted, Tombs + Wvrm 2020 Tour Dates

April 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

April 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theater

April 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Riot Room

April 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

April 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater

April 22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

April 23 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews

April 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

April 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 26 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

April 28 — Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source

April 29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theater

April 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

May 01 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus Show

May 03 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

May 04 — Durham, N.C. @ Motorco

May 06 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

May 07 — Miami, Fla. @ Churchill's

May 08 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

May 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ 529

May 10 — New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jacks

May 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

May 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ LaunchPad

May 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Club Red

May 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

May 16 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory