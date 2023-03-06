Napalm Death Vocalist Breaks Ankle, Still Killing It Live Even With His Foot Up

The show must go on! Napalm Death's Mark "Barney" Greenway is showing he's one tough hombre, currently continuing the band's touring after breaking his ankle during a show in Munich.

The injury came during a Feb. 19 performance, but a week later in Paris Greenway was onstage, seated with his broken ankle elevated in a cast upon a road touring case while Napalm Death played their usual high energy set.

The singer told the Paris crowd, "[I] broke an ankle on stage in Munich seven nights ago. So I've got another five fucking weeks in this thing, but I'm gonna make the fucking most of it."

Showing a bit of his work ethic, Greenway then added, "Needless to say, there may have been an option for me to not do the gigs, but that is not what I do or what I don't do. I wanted to go [and play the gigs], and that is it. So, once again, apologies and thanks for your patience in advance."

As you can see, Greenway did not let the injury affect his energy, with his arms and healthy leg akimbo and the singer belting passionately into the mic all while still managing to stable his injured leg.

Napalm Death are currently touring in support of their 2020 effort, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, and it's 2022 EP follow-up, Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes.

The current leg of their "Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour" is set to run through March 12 in Camden, U.K., after which the singer will have some recovery time before starting up again April 23 in Santiago, Chile for a pair of South American festivals. U.S. dates will follow at the end of May and early June. Check here for all current tour dates.

