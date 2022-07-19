Grindcore originators Napalm Death will embark on the Campaign for Musical Destruction U.S. tour this fall, alongside death-grinders Brujeria and, appearing on select dates will be Frozen Soul, Cryptic Slaughter and Millions of Dead Cops.

The tour launches from Santa Cruz, California on Oct. 12 with just Napalm Death and Brujeria, the latter of whom last released Pocho Aztlan in in 2016, while Napalm will be touting this year's new EP, Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes.

On Oct. 21, old school death metal outfit Frozen Soul, whose debut album Crypt of Ice came out early last year, will link up with the tour through Nov. 19. Along the way, crossover icons Cryptic Slaughter will hop on the bill at three stops and the classic hardcore punk group Millions of Dead Cops (MDC) will appear from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1 and again from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14.

See the complete list of tour dates below and check listings carefully to see which bands will play at each stop before it all comes to an end on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Head to Napalm Death's website for tickets.

Napalm Death 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Napalm Death 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' 2022 Tour

Oct. 12 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst *

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall *

Oct. 14 - Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room *

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox (with Cryptic Slaughter) *

Oct. 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom (with Cryptic Slaughter) *

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall *

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird *

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag #

Oct. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall #

Oct. 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop #

Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Small’s #

Oct. 26 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet #

Oct. 27 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise #

Oct. 28 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg #

Oct. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom #

Oct. 31 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle #

Nov. 01 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt +

Nov. 03 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social +

Nov. 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar +

Nov. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street +

Nov. 07 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn +

Nov. 08 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall +

Nov. 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East +

Nov. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar #

Nov. 12 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger #

Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk #

Nov. 14 - Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves #

Nov. 16 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Outdoors +

Nov. 17 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater +

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater +

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater (with Cryptic Slaughter) +

* with Brujeria

# with Brujeria, Frozen Soul, Millions of Dead Cops

+ with Brujeria, Frozen Soul