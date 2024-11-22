23 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 15-21, 2024)

23 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 15-21, 2024)

Live Nation / Ethan Miller / Valerie Macon, Getty Images

We hope you saved up because there's 23 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week. Add in a wealth of special performances and festivals and it could soon start to add up.

Leading the way, Poppy has announced her "They're All Around Us" 2025 North American tour. It comes in support of her new Negative Spaces album. You can also look for a killer co-headline run as Melvins and Napalm Death revive "The Savage Imperial Death March" tour. And Sevendust have tacked on more headline shows after supporting Disturbed in early 2025.

There's also the big Coachella reveal for 2025, Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison bringing back their Above Ground benefit and The Killers playing some special hometown shows.

See all the new tour and festival announcements that have been revealed over the past seven days below.

The Amity Affliction

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 26
Support Acts: Hail the Sun, Many Eyes, Solace
Ticketing Info

Cane Hill

Out of Line Music
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 16
Support Acts: Mugshot, Fox Lake, Weeping Wound
Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Damned

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31
Support Acts: The Bellrays, The Adverts
Ticketing Info

Kim Deal

Trixie Textor, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 22; March 10 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Filter

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 31 - Feb. 21
Support Acts: Local H
Ticketing Info

Goo Goo Dolls

Allister Ann
loading...

Tour Dates: April 27; July 13 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Dashboard Confessional
Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals

Dave Decker
loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - 30
Support Acts: Alex Lahey, Noun
Ticketing Info

Sammy Hagar

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This is a "Best of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Ticketing Info

Post Malone

Adam DeGross
loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - July 1
Support Acts: Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell
Ticketing Info

Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Master Boot Record

Metal Blade
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Memphis May Fire

Rise Records / Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 18
Support Acts: Caskets, Wind Walkers, Elijah
Ticketing Info

Nada Surf

Photograph by Nico Quere
loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Napalm Death / Melvins

Jelena Jakovljevic / Chris Casella
loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - June 7
Support Acts: Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial
Ticketing Info

Osees

Photo by amdophoto
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 15; July 18-19; Sept. 3 - 12; Oct. 17 - Nov. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Poppy

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: March 11 - April 23
Support Acts: To Be Announced
Ticketing Info

Septicflesh

Nuclear Blast
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 10 - March 2
Support Acts: Vltimas, Ex Deo
Ticketing Info

Sevendust

Chuck Bruckmann
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 29;
Support Acts: Horizon Theory
Ticketing Info

Slowdive

Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Devin Townsend

Photo credit: Tanya Ghosh
loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 23
Support Acts: Tesseract
Ticketing Info

The Velveteers

Photo credit: Jason Thomas Geering
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 27
Support Acts: Girl Tones
Ticketing Info

Violent Femmes

Mickey Bernal, Stringer/Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 3
Support Acts:
Notes: The band will perform their first two albums in full on this tour.
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
loading...

* The 2025 Coachella lineup was announced earlier this week. Returning to the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, the festival features headliners Green Day, Lady Gaga and Post Malone. The original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, The Prodigy and more will also be playing over the April 11-13 and 18-20 weekends.
Ticketing Info

* Surprise! Furnace Fest is not done after all. Organizers issued a statement on social media revealing their intent to return in 2025. Booking is just starting, so it may be a while before ticketing info launches.

* Nickelback will co-headline the 2025 Cattle Country Festival April 10-12 in Gonzalez, Texas. The mostly country lineup will include Parker McCullom, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Clay Walker, Gretchen Wilson, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Black Pistol Fire and more.
Ticketing Info

* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison are bringing back their Above Ground benefit show for a fourth go-around. As with previous efforts, they'll be joined by an all-star lineup performing two classic albums. In this case, it's the self-titled debuts from The New York Dolls and The Cars. The show takes place Jan. 25 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Ticketing Info

* The Killers have decided to add on after doing a special Las Vegas show in their hometown. New dates Jan. 22, 24 and 25 have been booked at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
Ticketing Info

* Dream Theater's John Petrucci has announced John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 5.0. Taking place Aug. 7-10, 2025 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, this is a must for guitar lovers. Tosin Abasi, Chris Broderick, Nili Brosh, Mike Dawes, Guthrie Govan, Martin Miller, Rena Petrucci, Jason Richardson, Angel Vivaldi, Dave Larue and Mike Portnoy are among those also taking part.
Ticketing Info

