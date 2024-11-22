We hope you saved up because there's 23 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week. Add in a wealth of special performances and festivals and it could soon start to add up.

Leading the way, Poppy has announced her "They're All Around Us" 2025 North American tour. It comes in support of her new Negative Spaces album. You can also look for a killer co-headline run as Melvins and Napalm Death revive "The Savage Imperial Death March" tour. And Sevendust have tacked on more headline shows after supporting Disturbed in early 2025.

There's also the big Coachella reveal for 2025, Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison bringing back their Above Ground benefit and The Killers playing some special hometown shows.

See all the new tour and festival announcements that have been revealed over the past seven days below.

The Amity Affliction

the amity affliction Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 26

Support Acts: Hail the Sun, Many Eyes, Solace

Ticketing Info

Cane Hill

cane hill Out of Line Music loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 16

Support Acts: Mugshot, Fox Lake, Weeping Wound

Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve

elvis costello in 2023 Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Damned

the damned in 2016 Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31

Support Acts: The Bellrays, The Adverts

Ticketing Info

Kim Deal

kim deal in 2013 Trixie Textor, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 22; March 10 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Filter

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 31 - Feb. 21

Support Acts: Local H

Ticketing Info

Goo Goo Dolls

goo goo dolls 2024 Allister Ann loading...

Tour Dates: April 27; July 13 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: Dashboard Confessional

Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals

laura jane grace and the mississippi medicals 2024 Dave Decker loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - 30

Support Acts: Alex Lahey, Noun

Ticketing Info

Sammy Hagar

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images Bryan Steffy, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: This is a "Best of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Ticketing Info

Post Malone

post malone 2024 Adam DeGross loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - July 1

Support Acts: Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell

Ticketing Info

Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Master Boot Record

master boot record Metal Blade loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Memphis May Fire

memphis may fire Rise Records / Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 18

Support Acts: Caskets, Wind Walkers, Elijah

Ticketing Info

Nada Surf

nada surf Photograph by Nico Quere loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Napalm Death / Melvins

napalm death and melvins in 2024 Jelena Jakovljevic / Chris Casella loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - June 7

Support Acts: Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial

Ticketing Info

Osees

osees Photo by amdophoto loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 15; July 18-19; Sept. 3 - 12; Oct. 17 - Nov. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Poppy

poppy Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: March 11 - April 23

Support Acts: To Be Announced

Ticketing Info

Septicflesh

septicflesh Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 10 - March 2

Support Acts: Vltimas, Ex Deo

Ticketing Info

Sevendust

sevendust, songs most played live Chuck Bruckmann loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 29;

Support Acts: Horizon Theory

Ticketing Info

Slowdive

slowdive at the FYF festival in los angeles in 2017 Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - Feb. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Devin Townsend

devin townsend Photo credit: Tanya Ghosh loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 23

Support Acts: Tesseract

Ticketing Info

The Velveteers

the velveteers Photo credit: Jason Thomas Geering loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 27

Support Acts: Girl Tones

Ticketing Info

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes' Gordon Gano Mickey Bernal, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 3

Support Acts:

Notes: The band will perform their first two albums in full on this tour.

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* The 2025 Coachella lineup was announced earlier this week. Returning to the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, the festival features headliners Green Day, Lady Gaga and Post Malone. The original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, The Prodigy and more will also be playing over the April 11-13 and 18-20 weekends.

Ticketing Info

* Surprise! Furnace Fest is not done after all. Organizers issued a statement on social media revealing their intent to return in 2025. Booking is just starting, so it may be a while before ticketing info launches.

* Nickelback will co-headline the 2025 Cattle Country Festival April 10-12 in Gonzalez, Texas. The mostly country lineup will include Parker McCullom, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Clay Walker, Gretchen Wilson, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Black Pistol Fire and more.

Ticketing Info

* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison are bringing back their Above Ground benefit show for a fourth go-around. As with previous efforts, they'll be joined by an all-star lineup performing two classic albums. In this case, it's the self-titled debuts from The New York Dolls and The Cars. The show takes place Jan. 25 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Ticketing Info

* The Killers have decided to add on after doing a special Las Vegas show in their hometown. New dates Jan. 22, 24 and 25 have been booked at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Ticketing Info

* Dream Theater's John Petrucci has announced John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 5.0. Taking place Aug. 7-10, 2025 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, this is a must for guitar lovers. Tosin Abasi, Chris Broderick, Nili Brosh, Mike Dawes, Guthrie Govan, Martin Miller, Rena Petrucci, Jason Richardson, Angel Vivaldi, Dave Larue and Mike Portnoy are among those also taking part.

Ticketing Info