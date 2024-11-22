23 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 15-21, 2024)
We hope you saved up because there's 23 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week. Add in a wealth of special performances and festivals and it could soon start to add up.
Leading the way, Poppy has announced her "They're All Around Us" 2025 North American tour. It comes in support of her new Negative Spaces album. You can also look for a killer co-headline run as Melvins and Napalm Death revive "The Savage Imperial Death March" tour. And Sevendust have tacked on more headline shows after supporting Disturbed in early 2025.
There's also the big Coachella reveal for 2025, Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison bringing back their Above Ground benefit and The Killers playing some special hometown shows.
See all the new tour and festival announcements that have been revealed over the past seven days below.
The Amity Affliction
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 26
Support Acts: Hail the Sun, Many Eyes, Solace
Ticketing Info
Cane Hill
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 16
Support Acts: Mugshot, Fox Lake, Weeping Wound
Ticketing Info
Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Damned
Tour Dates: May 1 - 31
Support Acts: The Bellrays, The Adverts
Ticketing Info
Kim Deal
Tour Dates: Nov. 22; March 10 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Filter
Tour Dates: Dec. 31 - Feb. 21
Support Acts: Local H
Ticketing Info
Goo Goo Dolls
Tour Dates: April 27; July 13 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Dashboard Confessional
Ticketing Info
Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals
Tour Dates: April 1 - 30
Support Acts: Alex Lahey, Noun
Ticketing Info
Sammy Hagar
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This is a "Best of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Ticketing Info
Post Malone
Tour Dates: April 29 - July 1
Support Acts: Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell
Ticketing Info
Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg
Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Master Boot Record
Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Memphis May Fire
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 18
Support Acts: Caskets, Wind Walkers, Elijah
Ticketing Info
Nada Surf
Tour Dates: April 15 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Napalm Death / Melvins
Tour Dates: April 4 - June 7
Support Acts: Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial
Ticketing Info
Osees
Tour Dates: Feb. 15; July 18-19; Sept. 3 - 12; Oct. 17 - Nov. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Poppy
Tour Dates: March 11 - April 23
Support Acts: To Be Announced
Ticketing Info
Septicflesh
Tour Dates: Feb. 10 - March 2
Support Acts: Vltimas, Ex Deo
Ticketing Info
Sevendust
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 29;
Support Acts: Horizon Theory
Ticketing Info
Slowdive
Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Devin Townsend
Tour Dates: May 2 - 23
Support Acts: Tesseract
Ticketing Info
The Velveteers
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 27
Support Acts: Girl Tones
Ticketing Info
Violent Femmes
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 3
Support Acts:
Notes: The band will perform their first two albums in full on this tour.
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The 2025 Coachella lineup was announced earlier this week. Returning to the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, the festival features headliners Green Day, Lady Gaga and Post Malone. The original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, The Prodigy and more will also be playing over the April 11-13 and 18-20 weekends.
Ticketing Info
* Surprise! Furnace Fest is not done after all. Organizers issued a statement on social media revealing their intent to return in 2025. Booking is just starting, so it may be a while before ticketing info launches.
* Nickelback will co-headline the 2025 Cattle Country Festival April 10-12 in Gonzalez, Texas. The mostly country lineup will include Parker McCullom, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Clay Walker, Gretchen Wilson, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Black Pistol Fire and more.
Ticketing Info
* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison are bringing back their Above Ground benefit show for a fourth go-around. As with previous efforts, they'll be joined by an all-star lineup performing two classic albums. In this case, it's the self-titled debuts from The New York Dolls and The Cars. The show takes place Jan. 25 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Ticketing Info
* The Killers have decided to add on after doing a special Las Vegas show in their hometown. New dates Jan. 22, 24 and 25 have been booked at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
Ticketing Info
* Dream Theater's John Petrucci has announced John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 5.0. Taking place Aug. 7-10, 2025 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, this is a must for guitar lovers. Tosin Abasi, Chris Broderick, Nili Brosh, Mike Dawes, Guthrie Govan, Martin Miller, Rena Petrucci, Jason Richardson, Angel Vivaldi, Dave Larue and Mike Portnoy are among those also taking part.
Ticketing Info
