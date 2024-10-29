Killswitch Engage have booked their first North American tour since 2022 and they've got a killer lineup on board to join them.

The band will hit the road in March and April of 2025 with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul providing an absolutely smashing bill. The dates come just as the band recently played their 25th anniversary performance at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival last month and will serve as the launching point for this next phase of their career.

The band, of course, has been hard at work on new music of late, and while a new album has not been announced as of yet, there's the possibility of new music arriving during this new leg of tour dates.

The trek starts March 5 in Nashville, Tenn., and continues through the April 12 finale in Portland, Maine. All dates, cities and venues are listed below.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says frontman Jesse Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked."

"On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King, and Frozen Soul. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour," he continues. "I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered…mark my words."

Visit the Killswitch Engage website for ticketing details.

Killswitch Engage 2025 North American Tour Dates

March 05 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

March 06 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

March 08 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

March 09 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

March 11 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center Arena

March 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

March 14 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

March 15 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

March 17 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

March 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount

March 19 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

March 21 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

March 22 - Tsuut'ina, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 24 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

March 27 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 28 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

March 29 - La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro

March 30 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live 20 Monroe

April 03 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

April 04 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 06 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Events Center

April 08 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

April 09 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 11 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

