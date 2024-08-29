Who Are Metalcore’s ‘Big 4’? Reddit Users Debate

Who would you put in a metalcore "Big 4"? That's been a topic that has been mined significantly within the Metalcore Reddit thread for a while now, with some interesting choices being served up.

So who do Metalcore's Redditors feel should make up the "Big 4"? Let's take a look at the top choices below.

The Big 3

There were three acts mentioned on more threads than anyone within the discussion. Killswitch Engage were the band that received the most consideration amongst the Reddit commenters.

"Can’t go wrong with Howard Jones Killswitch. His voice and lyrics were just so damn powerful," remarked one person within the discussion. "Killswitch did it the best," added another. And yet another person simply added, "Killswitch, Killswitch, Killswitch, and Killswitch."

Killswitch Engage, "My Curse"

As I Lay Dying were next most frequently mentioned act within the thread. The Tim Lambesis-led band had an impressive start to their career before the singer's legal issues put their future on hold for a few years. But that was not enough to sway metalcore listeners who were ready to anoint the band to "Big 4" status based on what they had previously done.

One fan noted that they were a "gateway for many fans jumping into the genre." "I do think that KSE and AILD are 100 percent a lock," added another. "As far as lasting influence, I think As I Lay Dying, Every Time I Die, Converge and Norma Jean cover most of the bases of being both very popular and very influential," remarked another fan.

As I Lay Dying, "My Own Grave"

The third band most frequently referenced throughout the thread was Bullet for My Valentine. "Can I get some love for Bullet For My Valentine?," remarked one fan. "Hand of Blood" is still one of my all-time favorite songs and I doubt that'll ever change," added another. "Bullet has been getting more love from this sub lately and I’m loving it," remarked a third fan.

Bullet for My Valentine, "Tears Don't Fall"

But Who Is Fourth?

That fourth spot will likely be the most contentious discussion. So who were the leading candidates based on suggestions from the Metalcore Reddit?

Though there wasn't much commentary, Parkway Drive were mentioned in a lot of comments specifically listing four acts and on those threads, they received a lot of upvotes as well.

August Burns Red were frequently mentioned, with one fan noting, "August Burns Red and Killswitch Engage are 2 of the 4" and another adding, "It's hard to imagine august burns red wouldn't be in there somewhere but I just don't know who I would swap out for them."

There was a lot of support for All That Remains, with one fan offering more in-depth praise stating, "ATR just was an absolute pillar and was an absolute commercial giant. Overcome was a Black album type, but that brought metalcore to one of the widest audiences ever. While having one of the most influential guitarists ever in the genre."

Meanwhile the author of the thread initially suggested Every Time I Die, with another fan noting further down the thread, "The lack of etid on here is just straight up unacceptable." Those four seem to be the most viable options for the fourth spot.

Honorable Mention

This was a pretty spirited and in-depth discussion of the bands that have made the genre what it is. As you can see, there are plenty of names to be considered for such an honor. Additional acts on the thread that were considered included Atreyu, Avenged Sevenfold, Architects, Bring Me the Horizon, The Devil Wears Prada, Norma Jean, Trivium, Converge, Shadows Fall and plenty more. The full thread can be found through the Metalcore Reddit.

For the Record ....

When it came time for Loudwire to name our own "Big 4" in a feature for metalcore, we broke it up into two categories. Our choices were Bring Me the Horizon, Architects, Underoath and Parkway Drive for Modern Metalcore and Killswitch Engage, Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan and As I Lay Dying for Metalcore.