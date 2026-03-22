Former Parkway Drive Associate Pleads Guilty to Underage Sex Offense, Band Issues Statement

According to multiple reports, a former associate of Parkway Drive – Jed Daniel Gordon – appeared in court and pled guilty last Monday (March 16) to an underage sex offense. The band has since issued a statement on social media “condemn[ing]” the actions of said associate and clarifying that he is “no longer involved with Parkway Drive in any capacity.”

Parkway Drive’s Statement

Yesterday (March 21), Parkway Drive posted the following statement to Facebook and Instagram:

We’ve recently learned that someone we’ve been associated with has pleaded guilty to an underage sex offence in 2002. This is appalling and we condemn it. We’re gutted and we support the victim. This happened before we were a band, however we bear moral responsibility for contracting him from 2003, on and off over the years. While he hasn’t toured with us since 2017, more recently he’s been part of our Australian online merch team. When the band heard about this, we terminated his contract immediately. He’s no longer involved with Parkway Drive in any capacity. This is heartbreaking on a very human scale. This is still ongoing in the courts so we’re closing comments.

You can see their statement below:

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More Details About the Situation

WARNING: Graphic Content Ahead

On March 19, a post was made in the r/ausmetal subreddit with the title “Jed Gordon (aka Chode) aka Parkway Drive merch guy pleads guilty to rape of a minor.”

The post contains only three screenshots related to the incident, including one claiming that Gordon “pled guilty to the crime of having intercourse with a minor between 14 and 16 years of age 2 days ago.” Another screenshot appears to show a text message exchange in which the details of the case and plea are given. They include: “Actual offence – Sexual intercourse with person 14 or over & under 16 yrs” and “A plea of guilty is accepted.”

The third screenshot appears to be of a Facebook post about the other two screenshots, with the username @0161skinsau being credited for them.

On March 20, Blunt Magazine reported on “a figure previously linked to Parkway Drive’s touring operation” being “named in a criminal matter before the NSW [New South Wales] Local Court in [the band’s hometown of] Byron Bay.”

Their original report continued:

Court listings show that a person identified as Jed Daniel Gordon appeared in R v Jed Daniel Gordon on March 16, 2026, in Byron Bay Local Court. The matter is listed as a police mention, with multiple recent listings recorded under the same case number. While the listings confirm the existence of an active criminal matter, further details of the charges have not yet been independently confirmed. Gordon has previously been publicly associated with Parkway Drive’s touring and merchandise operation. Frontman Winston McCall has referred to “Jed, our merch guy” in past interviews, and Gordon is also credited in official Parkway Drive media, including the band’s DVD releases, with credits listed on IMDb confirming his appearance in the band’s extended media output.

Plus:

Gordon’s involvement in the Australian hardcore scene dates back years, including early appearances in independent publications such as a 2008 interview in the 5Qs zine, where he was identified as part of Parkway Drive’s touring operation. His presence in the band’s wider touring ecosystem dates back years, with older scene media and blog posts placing him within Parkway Drive’s inner circle during their early rise out of Byron Bay. An early 2008 blog post also refers to Parkway Drive as “his brother’s band”, though that relationship has not been independently verified. The listing comes amid growing attention around the matter within the Australian heavy music scene, with discussion spreading across social media and fan communities in recent days. While much of that conversation remains unverified, the confirmed court listing has drawn increased scrutiny to Gordon’s past involvement in the scene. The matter was listed for sentencing on May 19, 2026. The outcome has not yet been confirmed.

Possibly Family Connection to Drummer Ben Gordon

Earlier today (March 22), Blunt Magazine published a new article regarding the aforementioned possibility that Jed Gordon is the brother of Parkway Drive drummer Ben Gordon.

“Separate Instagram posts from Ben Gordon explicitly refer to Jed Gordon as his brother, confirming the relationship,” the publication claimed before referring to a Ben Gordon Instagram post from December of 2015 that depicts he and Jed on a beach for a “Brother beach selfie.” The post also includes a tag for Jed Gordon’s account – @jedxdesmond – which is no longer available.

Blunt Magazine also referenced another Instagram post (uploaded by Ben Gordon) from April of 2019 that shows the two men standing outside. Alongside it is the following caption:

Happy 38th Birthday to my Brother who was formally known as Chode, now known as Jed. Very proud of the effort you’ve put in to become fit, healthy and happy. Never thought I’d see the day! How’s the 6 pack on the second photo! #plantpower #veganabs #notphotoshopped

You can see the photos below:

Finally, Blunt Magazine clarified that they’ve “contacted representatives for comment regarding the confirmed familial relationship.” Their story hasn’t been updated to specify if they’ve received a response. However, Lambgoat and ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) News also acknowledged the family connection.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).