It seems like it was just yesterday, but there are some pretty great rock and metal albums turning 10 in 2025.

Let's set the scene for you. Back in 2015, we were obsessed with Snapchat filters, hoverboards, selfie-sticks, Left Shark and trying to figure out what color a dress was that was circulating on social media. David Letterman retired from The Late Show and Mad Men and Parks and Recreation signed off successful TV runs. Franchises were big at the movies as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World and Avengers: Age of Ultron dominated the box office.

Meanwhile, in the rock and metal world, we saw the returns of Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed and Faith No More with new albums in 2015. Twenty One Pilots had one of the biggest selling albums of the decade and Cage the Elephant were Grammy winners.

Bring Me the Horizon, Parkway Drive and Tribulation turned a few heads branching out from their respective established styles. Plus, we also got the final albums from Slayer and Motorhead.

So let's take it back and invite your friends to join in as we revisit the essential rock and metal albums of 2015 turning 10 in 2025.

31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2025 Just like that, a decade has gone by in a flash. Do you remember these essential albums of 2015? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire