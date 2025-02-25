Beartooth, I Prevail Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive will serve as the rotating headliners on the 2025 Summer of Loud tour, featuring even more metalcore heavyweights.

The Amity Affliction, The Devil Wears Prada and Alpha Wolf will also join the trek for its entire run from June 21 through July 27. Additionally, TX2 will open from June 22 through July 2, Kingdom of Giants will open from July 5 through July 15 and Dark Divine will sign on as the opening act from July 16 through the tour's end.

All dates for the Summer of Loud tour can be viewed further down the page, along with ticketing information.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Clean Singers in Metalcore

"Summer of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life," says Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo.

"The Summer of Loud tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year," states I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It's going to be a tour you don't wanna miss."

"This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting line up," adds Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach. "I am honored and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the U.S. and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!"

Parkway Drive's Winston McCall weighs in, saying "Summer of Loud, yep that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked line up, it's straight up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so psyched to bring the carnage and chaos. Let's fucking GO!!!"

How to Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 10AM local time with a pre-sale beginning today (Feb. 25), all through Ticketmaster and the tour is presented by Sound Talent Group/Live Nation.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Living the Dream Foundation. A press release describes the organization as "a non-profit foundation that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope and appreciate every day, regardless of their affliction."

Summer of Loud 2025 Tour Dates

6/21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/26 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

6/27 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/28 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/01 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

7/05 — Irvine, Calif. @ Great Park Live

7/06 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

7/08 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/09 — Denver, Colo. @ The JunkYard

7/11 — Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

7/12 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

7/13 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/15 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

7/16 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/18 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration*

7/19 — York, Penn. @ York State Fair*

7/20 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/23 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/24 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

*Festival