Despite its status as a subgenre of metal, the term “metalcore” encompasses a pretty broad church of artists, with its proponents leaning on everything from death metal to radio rock as they make music under the metalcore banner.

A lot of these bands contain vocalists who sing and scream, and for this list, we’re focusing on those artists who are the best when it comes to the more melodic side of metalcore vocals, as it’s this element that can often be the difference between success and mediocrity. There were a whole host of names to choose from, but we’ve whittled it down to the 10 we think are the best.

Let the debates rage…

10 Best Clean Singers in Metalcore They clean up nice.