Metallica have just announced a pair of "intimate" November dates at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, which will close out the band's 2026 touring schedule.

Crossover thrash icons Suicidal Tendencies have been tabbed as the special guest for Nov. 19 while 2020s breakouts Spiritbox will open on Nov. 21.

"Just as we’re getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of ’26, we’ve added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year," Metallica said in a press release. The 10,000 seat arena is "intimate" for the metal legends considering they routinely play much larger sports stadiums.

Single-Day and 2-Day ticket will be available starting April 10 at 10AM ET and fans looking to score tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office can do so beginning April 11. Fifth Members (Metallica fan club) will have access to a presale on April 8 at 10AM ET with a code provided through Ticketmaster.

For more ticketing information, head to the Metallica website.

Metallica 2026 Tour Dates

Metallica will perform their first show of 2026 on May 9 in Athens, Greece with other European and U.K. dates booked through July 5. The group will then have roughly three months before they take the stage again on Oct. 1 at their very first show of their Las Vegas Sphere residency. That residency has been extended into 2026 and is comprised of 24 total shows.

The aforementioned pair of concerts at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be Metallica's only non-Sphere U.S. shows of 2026.

Head to Metallica's website to see all of their scheduled tour dates throughout 2026 and into 2027.

Below, see every artist that has opened for Metallica on tour over the last 10 years.