If you were a metalcore fan and could only take three albums to listen to for your remaining existence on a deserted island, what would they be? That was the question posed to Reddit users in Reddit's Metalcore thread and the results might surprise you.

The Construct

First of all, let's applaud the construct. The "desert island" concept forcing some hard choices first came to popularity through the long-running Desert Island Discs BBC radio show that started in 1942. It gives you an interesting insight into personal tastes and allows you to learn a little more about the person.

That said, we also have to give props to the idea of a deserted island where you only had metalcore to listen to. Can you imagine the workout your calves would get moshing on sand day-in, day out?

What Were Fans Suggesting for their Metalcore Desert Island Picks?

Oddly enough, there didn't seem to be a consensus or repeats on any specific album, though certain bands were suggested multiple times for different albums. Much of the discussion turned into voting on individual posters respective desert island choices. Let's take a closer look below.

Popular Pick - Parkway Drive

A frequent favorite in the metalcore thread, Parkway Drive's name was brought up repeatedly albeit for different albums. Horizons, Atlas and Deep Blue all got shout outs from fans.

Horizons was part of the "island" choice with the most votes, followed by Atlas in a distant second and Deep Blue running third.

The 2007 Horizons album featured such standouts as "Boneyards," "Carrion" and "Idols and Anchors."

Parkway Drive, "Boneyards"

Popular Pick - Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage were among the most mentioned in the thread, with The End of Heartache and As Daylight Dies both garnering significant voting totals. The End of Heartache was one of three albums mentioned in the most popular Reddit user "island,"

The 2004 album is one of the more revered records in metalcore history, due in part to such classic cuts as "Rose of Sharyn" and the title track.

Killswitch Engage, "Rose of Sharyn"

Popular Pick - The Devil Wears Prada

Metalcore fans also seemed to have a hard time picking between two albums from The Devil Wears Prada. With Roots Above and Branches Below narrowly was edging out Color Decay in the voting.

The 2009 album With Roots Above and Branches Below was the band's third studio album, just missing out on the Top 10 at No. 11 upon its release. "Dez Moines," "Danger: Wildman," "Louder Than Thunder" and "Assistant to the Regional Manager" made this a must-listen.

The Devil Wears Prada, "Danger: Wildman"

Popular Pick - August Burns Red

Fans also seemed pretty divided when it came to August Burns Red. Constellations put up a healthy number of votes, but Found In Far Away Places wasn't too far behind.

READ MORE: 10 Metalcore Bands Who Don't (Or Barely) Use Clean Vocals

The 2009 Constellations album featured the songs "Thirty and Seven" and "Indonesia" and even earned a Dove Awards nomination for Rock Album of the Year.

August Burns Red, "Thirty and Seven"

The Most Popular "Island"

Two of the aforementioned choices - Parkway Drive's Horizons and Killswitch Engage's The End of Heartache - were part of the Reddit user suggested "desert island" with the most votes. The third choice proposed was All That Remains' The Fall of Ideals.

"This is a good island," responded one Reddit user, while another shouted out the picks while stating, "This guy mid 2000s."

The island that seemed to generate the most discussion was one Reddit user who proposed Reflections' The Color Clear, Currents' The Place I Feel Safest and Polaris' The Death of Me.

"I'm coming to your island," one person remarked. "The Color Clear is beyond goated," noted one person on the thread. Another thanked the user for the suggestions, saying they were loving Currents and Polaris having not heard them prior. "I love this modern metalcore island," one person concluded on the thread.

If nothing else, this exercise provided some introductions into some great metalcore albums for those who were following along. See who else got mentions and check out the thread for yourself through the Metalcore Reddit.