The Devil Wears Prada Guitarist – Summer of Loud Was a Tribute to Late Metalcore Champion

The 2025 Summer of Loud festival seemed like a who's who of metalcore all on one bill, but perhaps the biggest name involved was one not instantly recognizable to most music fans. While speaking with Full Metal Jackie for her weekend radio show, The Devil Wears Prada's Jeremy DePoyster was quick to shout out Dave Shapiro's impact not only on the festival but metalcore as a whole.

Shapiro was a music agent known for championing some of the most well known acts in metalcore. He, along with former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams, were among those killed in a plane crash in May 2025.

Speaking about their involvement in the festival, DePoyster noted, "This whole tour was the brainchild of Dave Shapiro who was my agent for 20 years before he tragically passed away. He was the agent of most every band on the tour, but more than that, he was like a mentor and an icon and just someone who believed in this genre when no one else did. He pretty much launched it out of the gate and then when it has gone through rough patches, he's the one that helped weather the storms."

"Just being able to carry out this person's dream and say, like, 'This is exactly what was meant to be,' it was really cool," shared the guitarist.

Within the chat, DePoyster spoke about the band's recent single "For You" and stepping up to take lead vocals on the track. He also spoke about now being the longest tenured member of The Devil Wears Prada along with singer Mike Hranica and the journey they have taken together as brothers.

DePoyster also talks about the ongoing history of their Zombie EPs and hints that it might be an idea further explored at some point and he discusses his marriage to Dying Wish's Emma Boster and having a life partner that shares the same profession.

It's Full Metal Jackie. This week we welcome to the show, The Devil Wears Prada guitarist Jeremy DePoyster. The new record from The Devil Wears Prada is called Flowers, and I wanna play a song from it and I wanna talk to you about this song, "For You." Jeremy, it's such an epic song and you get to handle lead vocals. How did this song come together, and what was the biggest challenge for you in approaching this track?

That's a great question. I feel like we've been kind of hinting at doing more singing forward songs over the last maybe like five years, just kind of seeing what sticks and what doesn't. When that song kind of started out, I was just trying to honestly write a love song for my fiance. And then we kind of misshaped it into this kind of torn up anti-love story type of thing.

We just felt like it had a compelling story and wanted to tell it.

The Devil Wears Prada, "For You"

Looking at The Devil Wears Prada lineup, you and Mike [Hranica] remain from the early days while most of the lineup has overturned in the last decade. What does it mean to you to have a collaborator and bandmate to have taken this entire journey with in The Devil Wears Prada up to this point? How does that relationship work?

I've been pretty much best friends with Mike since we were 16 and 17 years old. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but the overwhelming majority of it, we've been really, really where he's like my brother.

He knows my family. I know his family. My wife and his fiance are really good friends. So it's the most important thing in the world, just 'cause you don't have to do it alone. I have this buddy right next to me no matter what we do, whether things are going good or you're in a little bit of trouble or whatever. You just have somebody next to you that you trust. It's your brother.

Jeremy, at nine albums in, you've got a lot of musical history built. How do you keep it fresh and do you find yourself continually being a student of music? And also, what's been inspiring you of late?

We try and listen to a lot of stuff. I listen to a lot of like weirdo electronic music, just trying to find like earworms and stuff that basically are sounds that you don't normally hear. I listen to pretty much everything our peers put out just 'cause I'm a fan in general of the genre.

I wouldn't say I'm a student. I'm just a fan first. When I'm writing music, I'm trying to write stuff that I would wanna listen to. If I hear something in a song that I would have done differently, I'll take that into our songs and do it my way. And when I get done making a record, I wanna be a fan of it. I want to listen to it unashamedly and be like, "Yeah, that's awesome."

The Devil Wears Prada, "Everybody Knows"

Jeremy, I want to rewind for a second back to last summer and the Summer of Loud Tour. That run really felt like a snapshot of metalcore across different eras and styles, almost a who's who of the scene. What was that like for you being on a tour where you could literally see the evolution of metalcore night after night, all those bands in one place, knowing you've all played a part in building what this scene became?

I think it's really amazing. This whole tour was the brainchild of Dave Shapiro who was my agent for 20 years before he tragically passed away. He was the agent of most every band on the tour, but more than that, he was like a mentor and an icon and just someone who believed in this genre when no one else did.

He pretty much launched it out of the gate and then when it has gone through rough patches, he's the one that helped weather the storms.

Just being able to carry out this person's dream and say, like, "This is exactly what was meant to be," it was really cool.

Jeremy, congrats are in order as you married Emma of Dying Wish.

Thank you so much. Yeah, that's my little sweetie.

Can you speak to the dynamic of having a mate or spouse that knows what this life is as a touring and recording musician and how having those shared experiences has brought you together?

Honestly, it's amazing. I never thought I'd wanna be with another artist, 'cause I thought I'd be selfish and I wouldn't wanna share everything, but it's been really cool. Especially just both of us being singers and understanding the stress of trying to keep your voice healthy and how hard it is to be on the road all the time, it's really nice to have that support in someone that understands exactly how you're feeling all the time.

Last year, The Devil Wears Prada also released a vinyl box set of Zombie and ZII EPs, both live and in studio. Both Zombie records have been such a big part of your career and obviously fun to engage with creatively. Does putting together that box set give it all a sense of completion, where you can fully take it in and appreciate it or does it inspire you that maybe there's more to get out of this creative arc?

I always feel like there's another Zombie EP in us somewhere, someday, somehow, but I think it was just dope because that was such a comeback after the pandemic to be able to [share]... I think everyone kind of thought they knew where we were heading and to just jump back into a really heavy EP about zombies was .... I just like to keep people guessing, keep them on their toes.

So it was kind of a celebration for our fans to be able to follow us on that journey and have a physical representation of that thing.

Thanks to The Devil Wears Prada's Jeremy DePoyster for the interview. The group's Flowers album is out now, featuring the aforementioned "For You."

