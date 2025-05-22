Former The Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams Dies in San Diego Plane Crash

Former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams died in a San Diego plane crash on Thursday, along with Sound Talent Group and Velocity Records owner Dave Shapiro. Williams was 39, and Shapiro was 42.

The band paid tribute to Williams and Shapiro on Instagram with a series of photos and a caption that says, "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever." You can see the post below.

Williams — who played with The Devil Wears Prada from their inception in 2005 until 2016 — posted about the flight on his Instagram story on Wednesday, sharing photos from the runway and from inside the cockpit of the Cessna 550 private jet. The plane was registered to Daviator LLC, an entity managed solely by Shapiro, according to FAA records (via Lambgoat).

daniel williams of the devil wears prada instagram story @xcadaverx, Instagram

Shapiro — an experienced pilot and owner of Velocity Aviation — and two other Sound Talent Group employees were killed when the plane crashed around 4 a.m. on Thursday in the Tierrasanta neighborhood. Not all victims have been named yet, but officials told Billboard that there were no survivors.

"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends," said a spokesperson for Sound Talent Group. "Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time."

Several musicians and other major players in the rock and metal world have begun to share tributes to Shapiro, Williams and the rest of the plane crash victims. "Hug your friends, cherish your time and let them know you love them because you never know when the last chance will be," Motionless in White drummer Vinny Mauro wrote on X. "So cliche but I’m sick to my stomach. I’ll see you again someday my friend."

"Losing not one but multiple longtime friends at once is fucking hell. This week is brutal," The Word Alive vocalist Tyler Smith posted on X. "Sending all my love as news spreads, tell your friends you love them."