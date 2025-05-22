Music industry veteran and Sound Talent Group co-founder Dave Shapiro was tragically killed in a California plane crash earlier today (May 22).

As reported by NBC News, a small plane crashed into a military housing neighborhood this morning in the Murphy Canyon area of San Diego. The impact damaged various structures in the neighborhood, setting multiple homes and cars on fire.

The aircraft was eventually identified as a Cessna 550 private jet, which was registered to the Alaska-based Daviator LLC. Shapiro was listed at the LLC's sole employee and manager, and the FAA records show that he was certified as a flight instructor in 2010, according to CBS 8.

The jet took off from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport last night, and the crash took place around 4AM local time. Multiple neighborhoods in the area were evacuated, mainly due to the fires and jet fuel that spilled as a result of the impact.

In a statement, Sound Talent Group confirmed that 42-year-old Shapiro was killed in the crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time," they wrote.

NBC San Diego has been sharing live updates on the scene, recently noting that the San Diego Fire-Rescue have confirmed two casualties so far, including Shapiro. The Devil Wears Prada confirmed in a social media post that their former drummer, Daniel Williams, was also killed in the crash.

Sound Talent Group's roster includes artists such as Pierce the Veil, Lamb of God, I Prevail, Sum 41, Beartooth, Movements, Ice Nine Kills, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, In This Moment, Parkway Drive, Black Label Society and many more.

Musicians and fellow industry professionals are sharing tributes to Shapiro online. See some of the posts below.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Shapiro's loved ones.

This is a developing story.

