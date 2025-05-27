Remembering the 6 Victims of the San Diego Plane Crash

In the wake of an unthinkable tragedy, we're taking a moment to honor the lives lost in last week's San Diego plane crash—six members of the rock and metal community who meant so much to so many.

In the early hours of Thursday, May 22, a private Cessna 550 jet crashed in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood while attempting to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The crash sparked fires that damaged multiple homes and vehicles, forcing nearby families to evacuate.

Among those who tragically lost their lives were members of the Sound Talent Group team, a beloved former band member, a respected photographer, and a software engineer who shared close ties to the music world.

What follows is a tribute to each of them, remembering not just how they passed, but how they lived. You’ll find links throughout the story for anyone who wishes to support their families in this difficult time.

From all of us at Loudwire, our deepest condolences go out to their loved ones. May they rest in peace.

Dave Shapiro

Dave Shapiro worked with a plethora of musical artists throughout his career from his time at Equal Vision to his own record label, Velocity Records, and Sound Talent Group, which he co-founded in 2018.

The latter agency's roster consists of many influential artists, including Pierce the Veil, Lamb of God, I Prevail, Sum 41, Beartooth, Movements, Ice Nine Kills, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, In This Moment, Parkway Drive, Black Label Society and many more.

As a booking agent, his trust in local promoters and ability to recognize ascending talent helped shape entire eras of heavy music.

Shapiro had an especially close relationship with Pierce the Veil and was not only their agent and manager, but close friend. The band's headlining show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on May 20 was the last concert he saw before he died.

Pierce the Veil Pay Tribute to Agent + Manager Dave Shapiro Following Fatal Plane Crash

"Dave’s superpower was his ability to recognize new talent, work with their unique skills and sound, and give them the counsel and resources to make a living in the music industry. Some of your favorite bands wouldn’t be on your playlists right now without Dave," Sound Talent Group shared of Shapiro in a statement [via NBC San Diego].

Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams was the former drummer of The Devils Wears Prada, having played in the group since their formation in 2005 until his departure in 2016. His drumming can be heard on two of the band's biggest and most successful albums, With Roots Above and Branches Below (2009) and Dead Throne (2011).

According to his Instagram bio, he was working as a senior software architect for GoPro at the time of his death. In mid-May, Williams shared a post on social media that he'd just recently accepted an offer for an engineering position at Apple.

"No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever," The Devil Wears Prada wrote in a social media post after the crash.

"You are my best friend, partner, fiancee, my biggest fan in every way, the most supportive and positive soul I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and truly showed me the kind of love people might only ever experience once in a lifetime if at all," his partner Hannah wrote in a social media post a few days ago.

Donate to the GoFundMe for Hannah here.

Celina Kenyon

Kenyon was a professional photographer who worked directly with artists including Pierce the Veil. According to a statement from her father Bryan Charles Feldman, she photographed the band's May 20 show at Madison Square Garden and then flew home on Shapiro's Cessna 550 instead of a commercial flight so that she could be home in time to take her daughter to school in the morning [via NBC San Diego].

She was 36 years old. Her daughter Laila is 11.

"Celina’s legacy is her daughter and partner, her parents, as well as countless family members. Our family is devastated beyond these words. The world has lost a beautiful bright light," Feldman's statement said.

Donate to the GoFundMe for Laila here.

Emma Huke

Huke worked for Sound Talent Group as a booking assistant, according to her LinkedIn page. Sound Talent Group shared a statement about Huke's life to NBC San Diego on behalf of her family.

"There was nothing Emma loved more than live music. She worked hard to save up money so she could travel to concerts and festivals... Emma also brought that passion for live music to her work. She was smart and organized, helping STG plan and promote their biggest tours. Clients and friends called Emma a force of nature, and she was a beautiful soul who brought joy and a light to everyone in her presence."

Kendall Fortner

Fortner also worked at Sound Talent Group as a booking assistant. She interned for the company while she was in college and immediately began working full-time at the agency after graduating in 2021.

"As early as her teenage years, Kendall had shown an interest in working on the business side of music, and the job at STG was a perfect fit that showcased her work ethic and ability to plan tours and festivals nationwide," Sound Talent Group's statement on Fortner said.

Dominic Damian

Damian was close friends with Shapiro and Pierce the Veil vocalist Vic Fuentes. His LinkedIn page notes that he was a software engineer at the time of his death.

Damian's sister, Katrina Casey, organized a GoFundMe for his wife Amanda to help with the funeral costs.

"Dominic was more than a brother — he was a friend, a husband, an uncle, a light, and a source of strength to so many. Whether you knew him personally or are learning about him now, please know he lived a life full out - one with adventure, passion, kindness, and a heart for others. Losing him so suddenly has left us all heartbroken," the page description reads.

Donate to the GoFundMe for Amanda here.