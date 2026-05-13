My Chemical Romance are once again teasing something on Instagram, and the timing is rather interesting given what the band has coming up.

Keep reading to see why fans are freaking out about MCR's latest tease.

What My Chemical Romance Shared

My Chemical Romance shared a graphic on Wednesday that included a portion of the artwork from their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, and the spider illustration from its cover. The photo was inset in "XV," the Roman numeral for 15.

No other details were provided besides a one-word message: "Tomorrow."

My Chemical Romance being cryptic about their next move is nothing new. This is the same band that currently has an entire tour centered on a fictitious world filled with lore. The mere introduction of merch in recent months that featured the word "phantom" sent their fans scrambling to social media to find answers.

The latest mysterious image was only shared on MCR's Instagram. The band has not posted to Facebook since last September. Their X account has been dormant since it was wiped clean back in February, before the final show of the Latin American leg of the Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour.

Why the Timing of My Chemical Romance's Tease Matters

My Chemical Romance's latest tease clearly has something to do with the Danger Days album, but the timing seems a little odd.

The tease could be related to the 15th anniversary of the album's release, even though that milestone was last year.

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance Make Stunning Reveal During Final Latin America Tour Stop

My Chemical Romance aren't exactly a band that celebrates album anniversaries during the appropriate year. Their ambitious tour honoring the 20th anniversary of 2006's The Black Parade kicked off a year early in 2025.

Then there's the message — "tomorrow" — and what is currently on MCR's tour itinerary for the rest of 2026. The band's next scheduled show happens to be tomorrow (May 14), when they headline the first night of Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

My Chemical Romance never confirmed whether they would keep their current stage show celebrating The Black Parade during Sonic Temple. They did, however, perform that album in its entirety when headlining Welcome to Rockville on May 10.

Don't Expect a 'Danger Days' Tour Just Yet

Following the Sonic Temple performance, My Chemical Romance will be off the road for more than a month. They are next set to tour Europe, starting with a show in Liverpool on June 30.

Fans shouldn't count on those shows celebrating Danger Days, though. All of the European dates and most of the band's 2026 U.S. shows have been marketed as part of the Black Parade 2026 Tour.

The only exceptions are MCR's back-to-back nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 30 and 31. In yet another twist to the My Chemical Romance tour theme saga, promotional items for both of those shows used the band's logo from their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

Will Danger Days be worthy of a dedicated tour celebration? Take a look back at how we ranked the album compared to other big emo releases from that time period.