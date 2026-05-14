My Chemical Romance have announced a deluxe 15th anniversary edition of their fourth album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, following a cryptic Instagram teaser on Wednesday.

The expanded reissue will arrive on July 10, featuring a remastered version of the original album, nine bonus tracks and reimagined artwork. The bonus tracks include live performances and the three-song Mad Gear and the Missile Kid EP, which MCR originally included in the "California 2019" box set of Danger Days. All bonus tracks are currently unavailable in physical formats, and many of them are being released on streaming services for the first time.

The Danger Days deluxe edition is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including picture disc, zoetrope and color vinyl variants. My Chemical Romance are previewing the collection with a live version of the album's lead single, "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)," recorded for BBC Radio 1.

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You can watch the live performance and see the full expanded Danger Days track listing below.

Watch My Chemical Romance Perform 'Na Na Na' for BBC Radio 1

How My Chemical Romance Reinvented Themselves (Again) on Danger Days

Released on Nov. 22, 2010, Danger Days marked a musical departure from My Chemical Romance's previous album, The Black Parade. The band's macabre, emo theatrics were replaced by a sunnier, more upbeat collection of glam rock, power-pop, alt-rock and electronica songs.

Like its predecessor, Danger Days was a concept album. Set in a post-apocalyptic California in 2019, the storyline follows a band of rebels known as the Killjoys who are fighting against an evil corporation. The songs and storyline are augmented with spoken-word snippets and musical interludes.

Danger Days debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. It marked My Chemical Romance's final full-length album before they broke up in 2013. (They did, however, release a box set of singles under the name Conventional Weapons in 2013.)

My Chemical Romance, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition) Artwork

My Chemical Romance, 'Danger Days' Deluxe Edition Artwork Reprise loading...

My Chemical Romance — Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing

Original Album

1. "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)"

2."Bulletproof Heart"

3."SING"

4."Planetary (GO!)"

5."The Only Hope for Me Is You"

6."Party Poison"

7."Save Yourself, I’ll Hold Them Back"

8."S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W"

9."Summertime"

10."DESTROYA"

11."The Kids from Yesterday"

12."Vampire Money"

Bonus Tracks

1."Zero Percent"

2."We Don’t Need Another Song About California"

3."F.T.W.W.W"

4."Mastas of Ravenkroft"

5."Black Dragon Fighting Society"

6."Common People" (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

7."SING" (iTunes Festival ‘11)

8."The Kids From Yesterday" (iTunes Festival ‘11)

9."Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

See how we've ranked every My Chemical Romance song below: