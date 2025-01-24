SeeYouSpaceCowboy Drop Off European Tour, Replacement Named

SeeYouSpaceCowboy appear to no longer be taking part in their next scheduled tour. The group was set to open for The Devil Wears Prada on their tour of Europe and the U.K., but the headliners recently revealed an update on the run that includes a change in the opening bands.

While SeeYouSpaceCowboy yet to comment on their current status, singer Connie Sgarbossa initially shared her discomfort with the band taking a tour with Dance Gavin Dance and then followed with comments that she was likely leaving the band over the group's failure in addressing issues she had been bringing up for a while now.

READ MORE: 11 Bands Leading the Screamo Revival

In the time since, Sgarbossa has made comments on social media that speak of her time with the band in past tense and suggest she has indeed left.

What The Devil Wears Prada Said About Their Upcoming Tour

The Devil Wears Prada released a statement about their forthcoming run in Europe and the U.K. In it, they reveal a change in their opening acts and don't mention SeeYouSpaceCowboy at all.

"UK and Europe, we warned you these shows would sell out! Do not miss out if there’s still tickets available near you. Now we will be joined by @oceangrove stepping in alongside @kingdomofgiants and @senna.band so trust us… you really, REALLY don’t wanna miss this party! Get your tickets now before they’re gone," stated the group.

What Connie Sgarbossa Has Said

After expressing her concern about the Dance Gavin Dance tour and the possibility of leaving the band, Sgarbossa's first social media post read, "I appreciate everyone reaching out. SYSC meant the world to me too. I haven't fully processed what's going on but I am alive as of now."

Subsequent posts showed the singer in a state of coming to terms with the sudden change in her status with the group. "I can't tell if this is suppose to be a redemption story of a downfall, curtain call and all," she questioned in one posting.

More recently, Sgarbossa offered in a now expired Instagram story, "I guess hand painting these shirts will be the last things as of now that i will do that has any correlation with this creative part of my life."