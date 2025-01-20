SeeYouSpaceCowboy Vocalist Makes First Posts Since Tour Drama

SeeYouSpaceCowboy vocalist Connie Sgarbossa has offered her first posts on social media since revealing her discomfort with the band's tour with Dance Gavin Dance and suggesting she might leave the group.

In the post, she appears to confirm her exit from the group, referring to the band in past tense.

Shared via her Instagram Stories (which have since expired), she offered a series of brief statements, beginning with one message on Friday (Jan. 17): "I appreciate everyone reaching out. SYSC meant the world to me too. I haven't fully processed what's going on but I am alive as of now."

The post was one of several that Sgarbossa shared on Instagram Stories over the weekend while coming to terms with how the recent issues have led to her current place in music.

"Destined to be a statistic. The crazy trans person who couldn't put herself back together," she commented at one point on Saturday, then adding, "I can't tell if this is suppose to be a redemption story of a downfall, curtain call and all. Mid plot, or then end?"

"I am not sure if [sic] anything anymore," the singer continued, then commenting, "I fought against so much to be a someone amongst everything. Something to show you can do something more despite mental illness, despite being trans and trying to exist as just normal people, as someone who carries so much trauma, and in the end it all goes up in flames."

She concludes, "But in the end, when push comes to shove, the guillotine comes from all of us."

As stated, Sgarbossa's comments have now expired on her Instagram stories, but screenshots can be viewed below.

What Sgarbossa Previously Said About the SeeYouSpaceCowboy's Upcoming Tour

Last week, it was revealed that SeeYouSpaceCowboy would be a support act on the upcoming dates for Dance Gavin Dance later this year. That led to some backlash by fans against the band.

Some fans noted the hypocrisy in how the band had previously removed Roman Candle from their tour after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against that group's bassist. But now they were taking a tour with Dance Gavin Dance who had previously stood by singer Tillian Pearson amidst sexual abuse allegations, initially welcoming back the singer after he stepped away from the band amid the controversy only to eventually part ways the following year citing "creative differences."

"Believe me, there is no part of me as an individual that backs this either," commented Sgarbossa on the X social media platform, before later adding, ""Probably gonna be leaving SYSC due to a lack of urgency on issues I have been bringing up for a while now. It was fun while it lasted." Both tweets have since been removed from Sgarbossa's account.

Ronnie Radke Gets Involved

After Sgarbossa's initial comments about her discomfort with the bill and potentially leaving the band, Falling in Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke called out the singer alleging that he had seen band texts that showed her acceptance of the trek.

"No you do back it I saw the screen shots of your text to the band. Also you are making 100K on the dgd tour you fucking punk ass bitch. fucking poser. drop off the tour if you don't back it then oh. wait you need that 100k," he tweeted on the X platform in response to the now deleted Sgarbossa tweet.

Radke then tweeted the band a few messages that have since been deleted along with his full X social media account. He commented, "@syscband hey guys let me know if you want me to produce a new song and sing on the track in place of that other singer that quit." He then added, "@syscband you know what. Stay on the dgd tour. I'll literally be your vocalist. you can keep my share of the money too split it 4 ways."

At press time, SeeYouSpaceCowboy has not dropped off the tour or commented on the status of Sgarbossa within the group.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.