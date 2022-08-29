15 Songs That Shaped The Scene Highlighted on Pure Noise, PBR Compilation

Who doesn't love a great compilation and some stellar covers? Luckily Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present, Dead Formats, Vol. 1, the first installment of a new comp series that was inspired by many of the compilations that have come before it. And the hook is that this 15-track set features today's Pure Noise roster of bands celebrating 15 punk, emo and ska songs and artists that helped shape the scene.

This set was curated in such a manner as to help discover new acts the way that previous compilations such as Atticus' Dragging the Lake, the Punk-O-Rama series and the Vans Warped Tour comps did back in the '90s and 2000s. And this set is scheduled to drop on Aug. 29. But here's your chance to check out Dead Formats, Vol. 1 in its entirety, complete with commentary from each of the acts on their chosen cover, giving props to those who helped pave the way for their music scene.

This set features such standout acts as State Champs, Four Years Strong and Hawthorne Heights alongside currently ascending acts such as Seeyouspacecowboy, Spanish Love Songs and Elder Brother among others. And the acts that they are paying homage to reads like a who's who of radio favorites from the last few decades, including covers of songs by My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Rancid, Blink-182, The White Stripes, The All-American Rejects and more.

"Compilation albums were huge for us growing up like Punk-O-Rama, The Atticus Dragging the Lake Comps, Warped Tour Comps, Revelation Records Comps etc. It's how we discovered a lot of artists we still love today. We wanted to do something that felt like a throwback to those also while highlighting the Pure Noise roster and songs they also loved or were inspired by," offered Pure Noise Records in a statement.

‘We’re so excited about this partnership. There are a lot of shared values between Pure Noise and PBR — independence, grit, being a sort of DIY underdog. We just love their energy, their roster of bands and artists, and feel grateful that they’ve invited us to collaborate on the idea and execution of this comp," added Nick Reely, VP of Marketing for Pabst Blue Ribbon.

You can check out the Dead Formats, Vol. 1 compilation along with the artist commentary just below the compilation artwork. And if you like what you hear, the collection is available with vinyl and merch options (including a keychain bottle opener) here, while there are streaming options here.

Pure Noise Records + Pabst Blue Ribbon, Dead Formats, Vol. 1

Pure noise records, pabst blue ribbon, pure noise records + pabst blue ribbon dead formats vol. 1, dead formats vol. 1 artwork Pure Noise Records / Pabst Blue Ribbon loading...