SeeYouSpaceCowboy are one of the latest bands to come under fire from their fans for taking a tour with a problematic headliner. In this case, the band were recently announced as a support act for Dance Gavin Dance on the "Return of the Robot" tour that's set to kick off in May.

Fans voicing their displeasure over the pairing appear to have found a like-minded voice within the group as vocalist Connie Sgarbossa has also shared her thoughts on the bill while leaving some doubt as to her future in the band.

Why SeeYouSpaceCowboy Fans Are Upset Over the Tour With Dance Gavin Dance

When the tour was announced, there were some in the SeeYouSpaceCowboy fan community that saw the pairing with Dance Gavin Dance as a bit hypocritical as they had previously removed the band Roman Candle from a prior tour over their handling of domestic abuse allegations concerning their bassist. That move was made by SeeYouSpaceCowboy after enough of the band's fanbase had shared public outcry over Roman Candle being included on the tour.

Back in 2022, Dance Gavin Dance singer Tillian Pearson had come under fire with alleged sexual abuse allegations levied against him. Pearson stepped away from the band for a period of time, but the group forged ahead with a tour without the singer as they had just released a new album.

In late 2022, it was revealed that Pearson would be returning to Dance Gavin Dance in 2023, but eventually the group and Pearson parted ways in 2023 with the band stating, "As people grow and change, creative differences can arise and life paths and goals may no longer align."

What Fans Were Saying About the Tour Pairing

Shortly after the tour was announced, some of the backlash over the tour pairing started to spill out on to the X social media platform.

One fan noted, "The double whammy of SeeYouSpaceCowboy and The Home Team letting me down, you’re kidding me. Like come on SYSC was smart enough to drop Roman Candle from tour but then do this??"

Another commented, "Its really shitty to put up a front that your music and shows are safe for marginalized ppl or whatever other facade you choose and then keep booking tours with abusers and abuse enablers including one of the bands most notorious for that."

READ MORE: 11 Bands Leading the Screamo Revival

Yet a third added, "The amount of grief The Home Team and SeeYouSpaceCowboy are getting is ENTIRELY warranted because just because Tillian is gone doesn't erase the fact that the band allowed him to hang out and eventually rejoin the band after his 'hiatus' before departing again."

How SeeYouSpaceCowboy's Singer Responded to the Backlash

With fans sharing their displeasure, singer Connie Sgarbossa then entered the conversation on the X social media platform. She shared with fans, "Believe me, there is no part of me as an individual that backs this either."

Several hours after that initial tweet, the singer then added, "Probably gonna be leaving SYSC due to a lack of urgency on issues I have been bringing up for a while now. It was fun while it lasted."

In response to Connie's last tweet, fans weighed in as well. One fan summed up the dismay at the situation commenting, "Fuck this sucks so much, i hope you can find an alternative solution."

Others commended the singer for following her moral compass. "On the one hand this is really sad, on the other hand this is a level of immediate accountability that I have the utmost respect for," stated one fan.

"Although it is sad to see everything end like this, im glad you are putting you and your needs first. Just know you have so many fans rooting for you. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you," added a second.

A third offered, "oh my… this is really really big and of course so sad to hear. but a moral compass is a much more important thing to follow than anything else. whatever the future holds, you have fans that’ll follow."