Slowly but surely the touring season is ramping up again from the holiday lull as 17 new rock and metal tours were announced this past week.

Leading the way, we've got a great co-headlining bill from Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, a run of Canadian shows for Bush and Nothing More adding a batch of new shows to their existing 2025 touring.

It was an even bigger week on the festival circuit, where Bottle Rock Napa, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Point Break Festival all announced their lineups this past week. Inkcarceration Festival keeps adding more bands. And both Jamey Jasta and Big Head Todd and the Monsters have some special shows on the horizon.

So will you be catching any of these shows? See what got announced over the last seven days below.

Angelmaker

deathcore band Angelmaker group photo

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 18

Support Acts: Humanity's Last Breath, Psycho-Frame, The Gloom in the Corner

Ticketing Info

Brit Floyd

brit floyd Photo credit: Andy Robbins

Tour Dates: April 10 - Aug. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Bush

Bush 2024 Shervin Lainez

Tour Dates: April 21 - May 17

Support Acts: Rival Sons, Filter

Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

coheed and cambria in 2025, taking back sunday in 2025 Jimmy Fontaine / Alex Toor

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 21

Support Acts: Foxing

Ticketing Info

Dance Gavin Dance

dance gavin dance 2025 @notyourgirlparis.jpg

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 29

Support Acts: The Home Team, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dwellings

Ticketing Info

The Fall of Troy

the fall of troy Equal Vision

Tour Dates: June 12 - 28

Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow, Makari, Lobby Boxer, Resilla

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Doppelganger

Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

he is legend, schuylar croom, white bat YouTube: HeIsLegendVEVO

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 3; May 4 - 17

Support Acts: Cancer Bats, Strawberry Girl, Crush++, Requiem

Notes: Celebrating 20th anniversary of I Am Hollywood

Ticketing Info

Khruangbin

khruangbin 2025 Credit: David Black

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - June 29

Support Acts: Troy Kingi & The Galactic Chiropractors, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Helado Negro, John Carroll Kirby

Ticketing Info

Kit Major

kit major 2025 Tell All Your Friends PR

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - 11

Support Acts: Tess & the Details, Dog Party and Cosmic Kitten

Ticketing Info

Mayday Parade

mayday parade in 2025 Photo Credit: Salma Bustos

Tour Dates: April 22 - June 7

Support Acts: Microwave, Greyscale, Like Roses

Notes: 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Bear McCreary

bear mccreary in 2025 Ted Sun

Tour Dates: May 22 - 31

Support Acts: Neko Light Orchestra

Ticketing Info

Nothing More

nothing more in 2025 Credit: Anna Massard

Tour Dates: March 28 - May 6

Support Acts: Kingdom Collapse, Mike's Dead

Ticketing Info

Pigeon Pit

pigeon pit in 2025 photo credit: August Moore

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 9

Support Acts: Foot Ox

Ticketing Info

Rivers of Nihil

rivers of nihil in 2025 Photo by Mike Truehart

Tour Dates: May 22 - June 22

Support Acts: Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, Glacial Tomb

Ticketing Info

Trentemoller

trentemoller in 2025 Photo Credit: Mikael Järnåsen

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Turnover

turnover in 2025 Vitor Jabour Cosse

Tour Dates: April 27 - June 14

Support Acts: Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper of Love, Citizen, Keep

Ticketing Info

Upon a Burning Body

upon a burning body MDPR

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 17

Support Acts: Left to Suffer, King 810, Half Me, Bury My Demons

Ticketing Info

Warbringer / Allegaeon

warbringer in 2025, allegaeon in 2024 PHOTO CREDIT: Alex Solca / Allegaeon

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12

Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Summoning The Lich

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images

* Given the recent wildfires in California, the Dave Navarro-Billy Morrison-led Above Ground benefit concert at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood scheduled for Jan. 25 has been postponed. Though a new date has not been determined, the pair stated that they intend to put on the concert later this year.

* Speaking of the Los Angeles wildfires, some of music's biggest names will take part in FireAid, a benefit concert taking place Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Rod Stewart, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Stephen Stills, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Gracie Abrams, Earth, Wind and Fire, Tate McRae and Lil' Baby have all signed on.

Ticketing Info

* The annual Bottle Rock Napa lineup has been revealed, with the festival set to return to Napa Valley, California the weekend of May 23-25. Green Day, Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan and Khruangbin are set as this year's headliners.

Ticketing Info

* The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will take place over two weeks April 24-May 4 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, John Fogerty, Haim, Cage the Elephant, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick, The Revivalists and more are all set to take part.

Ticketing Info

* The Inkcarceration Festival lineup reveal continues, with Snot, I Prevail, Emmure, The Plot in You and Signs of the Swarm all announced over the past week. The annual festival is set for July 18-20 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Ticketing Info

* The Just Like Heaven festival returns to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on May 10. Vampire Weekend and a reunited Rilo Kiley are expected to lead the way, with Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party, TV on the Radio, Courtney Barnett, The Drums and more also on board.

Ticketing Info

* Slightly Stoopid and Stick Figure will headline the 2025 Point Break Festival taking place in Virginia Beach, Va. the weekend of June 21-22. Other acts set to perform include 311, Soja, Iration, The Movement, Tribal Seeds, Moon Taxi and more.

Ticketing Info

* 311 will headline the 2025 Pointfest radio festival taking place May 17 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Also on board will be The Urge, Toadies, Finger Eleven, Ludo, Sick Puppies, Alien Ant Farm, Post Sex Nachos and The Oxymorrons.

Ticketing Info

* Bad Religion and Pennywise will head up the 2025 Punk in the Park Arizona festival and craft beer tasting at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona on April 12. The lineup also includes Face to Face, Strung Out, The Casaulties, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Manic Hispanic and Catbite among others.

Ticketing Info

* Jamey Jasta will be playing a pair of "Jasta and Friends" shows Jan. 30 and Feb. 20 at the Cellar on Treadwell in Hamden, Ct.

Ticketing Info

* Big Head Todd and the Monsters are celebrating their 40th anniversary with two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado June 7 and 8. Cheap Trick and Cracker will open the first night with Warren Haynes Band and Bill Murray and hIs Blood Brothers playing the second night. There's also a warm-up show with Cheap Trick June 5 at Las Colonia in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Ticketing Info