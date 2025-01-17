18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 10-16, 2025)
Slowly but surely the touring season is ramping up again from the holiday lull as 17 new rock and metal tours were announced this past week.
Leading the way, we've got a great co-headlining bill from Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, a run of Canadian shows for Bush and Nothing More adding a batch of new shows to their existing 2025 touring.
It was an even bigger week on the festival circuit, where Bottle Rock Napa, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Point Break Festival all announced their lineups this past week. Inkcarceration Festival keeps adding more bands. And both Jamey Jasta and Big Head Todd and the Monsters have some special shows on the horizon.
So will you be catching any of these shows? See what got announced over the last seven days below.
Angelmaker
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 18
Support Acts: Humanity's Last Breath, Psycho-Frame, The Gloom in the Corner
Ticketing Info
Brit Floyd
Tour Dates: April 10 - Aug. 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Bush
Tour Dates: April 21 - May 17
Support Acts: Rival Sons, Filter
Ticketing Info
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: Foxing
Ticketing Info
Dance Gavin Dance
Tour Dates: May 23 - June 29
Support Acts: The Home Team, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dwellings
Ticketing Info
The Fall of Troy
Tour Dates: June 12 - 28
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow, Makari, Lobby Boxer, Resilla
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Doppelganger
Ticketing Info
He Is Legend
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 3; May 4 - 17
Support Acts: Cancer Bats, Strawberry Girl, Crush++, Requiem
Notes: Celebrating 20th anniversary of I Am Hollywood
Ticketing Info
Khruangbin
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - June 29
Support Acts: Troy Kingi & The Galactic Chiropractors, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Helado Negro, John Carroll Kirby
Ticketing Info
Kit Major
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - 11
Support Acts: Tess & the Details, Dog Party and Cosmic Kitten
Ticketing Info
Mayday Parade
Tour Dates: April 22 - June 7
Support Acts: Microwave, Greyscale, Like Roses
Notes: 20 Year Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Bear McCreary
Tour Dates: May 22 - 31
Support Acts: Neko Light Orchestra
Ticketing Info
Nothing More
Tour Dates: March 28 - May 6
Support Acts: Kingdom Collapse, Mike's Dead
Ticketing Info
Pigeon Pit
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 9
Support Acts: Foot Ox
Ticketing Info
Rivers of Nihil
Tour Dates: May 22 - June 22
Support Acts: Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, Glacial Tomb
Ticketing Info
Trentemoller
Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Turnover
Tour Dates: April 27 - June 14
Support Acts: Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper of Love, Citizen, Keep
Ticketing Info
Upon a Burning Body
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 17
Support Acts: Left to Suffer, King 810, Half Me, Bury My Demons
Ticketing Info
Warbringer / Allegaeon
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12
Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Summoning The Lich
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Given the recent wildfires in California, the Dave Navarro-Billy Morrison-led Above Ground benefit concert at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood scheduled for Jan. 25 has been postponed. Though a new date has not been determined, the pair stated that they intend to put on the concert later this year.
* Speaking of the Los Angeles wildfires, some of music's biggest names will take part in FireAid, a benefit concert taking place Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Rod Stewart, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Stephen Stills, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Gracie Abrams, Earth, Wind and Fire, Tate McRae and Lil' Baby have all signed on.
Ticketing Info
* The annual Bottle Rock Napa lineup has been revealed, with the festival set to return to Napa Valley, California the weekend of May 23-25. Green Day, Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan and Khruangbin are set as this year's headliners.
Ticketing Info
* The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will take place over two weeks April 24-May 4 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, John Fogerty, Haim, Cage the Elephant, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick, The Revivalists and more are all set to take part.
Ticketing Info
* The Inkcarceration Festival lineup reveal continues, with Snot, I Prevail, Emmure, The Plot in You and Signs of the Swarm all announced over the past week. The annual festival is set for July 18-20 in Mansfield, Ohio.
Ticketing Info
* The Just Like Heaven festival returns to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on May 10. Vampire Weekend and a reunited Rilo Kiley are expected to lead the way, with Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party, TV on the Radio, Courtney Barnett, The Drums and more also on board.
Ticketing Info
* Slightly Stoopid and Stick Figure will headline the 2025 Point Break Festival taking place in Virginia Beach, Va. the weekend of June 21-22. Other acts set to perform include 311, Soja, Iration, The Movement, Tribal Seeds, Moon Taxi and more.
Ticketing Info
* 311 will headline the 2025 Pointfest radio festival taking place May 17 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Also on board will be The Urge, Toadies, Finger Eleven, Ludo, Sick Puppies, Alien Ant Farm, Post Sex Nachos and The Oxymorrons.
Ticketing Info
* Bad Religion and Pennywise will head up the 2025 Punk in the Park Arizona festival and craft beer tasting at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona on April 12. The lineup also includes Face to Face, Strung Out, The Casaulties, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Manic Hispanic and Catbite among others.
Ticketing Info
* Jamey Jasta will be playing a pair of "Jasta and Friends" shows Jan. 30 and Feb. 20 at the Cellar on Treadwell in Hamden, Ct.
Ticketing Info
* Big Head Todd and the Monsters are celebrating their 40th anniversary with two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado June 7 and 8. Cheap Trick and Cracker will open the first night with Warren Haynes Band and Bill Murray and hIs Blood Brothers playing the second night. There's also a warm-up show with Cheap Trick June 5 at Las Colonia in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Ticketing Info
