16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 25 – May 1, 2025)

We hope you've put away some money this week because we've got 16 new rock and metal festivals announced this past week and there's certainly some big tours worth checking out.

Halestorm added yet another leg of North American tour dates to what is turning into a seven-month world tour for the band in 2025. It comes as they prepare to drop their new Everest album.

Speaking of new music, Mammoth (they dropped the WVH) are set to hit the road this fall. The tour announcement came with the arrival of the new song "The End" and one of the year's best music videos.

Plus, we've also got a late year tour for Papa Roach with Sleep Theory and The Used that you won't want to miss.

This comes as we also got the lineup for the 2025 Ohana Festival and the organizers of the Monsters of Rock Cruise delivered details and big names for their 2026 outing.

Check out all the big touring and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

Alestorm

Photo credit: Niek van de Vondervoort
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Gloryhammer, Glyph
Ticketing Info

Anciients

Shimon
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: Dawn of Ouroboros, Nott, Exist, Armed for Apocalypse
Ticketing Info

Citizen Soldier

Live Nation
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 31
Support Acts: 10 Years, Adelitas Way
Ticketing Info

Crypta

Photo credit: Rafael Karelisky
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Deadwood

Asher Media
Tour Dates: July 16 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Enslaved

Nuclear Blast Records
Tour Dates: May 12 - 16
Support Acts: Spectral Wound, The Infinity Ring
Ticketing Info

Halestorm

Scott Legato, Getty Images
Tour Dates: May 15 - 17; July 17 - Aug. 23; Sept. 11 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Apocalyptica, Lindsey Stirling
Ticketing Info

Hinder

Photo by David Abbott
Tour Dates: July 3 - Aug. 23; Sept. 13 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Austin Meade, Kelsey Hickman
Ticketing Info

Mammoth

Travis Shinn
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Myles Kennedy
Ticketing Info

Papa Roach

Darren Craig
Tour Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: The Used, Sleep Theory
Ticketing Info

Peter Hook and the Light

Peter Hook photographed by Jason Mooney
Tour Dates: May 22 - June 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing New Order's Get Ready album in Full
Ticketing Info

Pigeon Pit

photo credit: August Moore
Tour Dates: June 18 - July 13
Support Acts: The Taxpayers
Ticketing Info

The Sword

Photo credit: Dave Creaney
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 30
Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz
Ticketing Info

Taken By Tides

Brian Damon
Tour Dates: June 6 - 25
Support Acts: Czyk, Last Night of Solace
Ticketing Info

Wet Leg

credit: Alice Backham
Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

X / Los Lobos

Mad Ink PR
Tour Dates: July 19 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images
* The 2025 Ohana Festival lineup has been announced with Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Green Day and Hozier set to headline at Doheny State Beach Sept. 26-28 in Dana Point, Calif. The festival will also feature sets from Kings of Leon, Leon Bridges, Cage the Elephant, Garbage, Wet Leg, James, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Stereophonics and more.
Ticketing Info

* Dance Gavin Dance will stage the 2025 edition of their Swanfest festival at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on May 31. The band will be joined by Glassjaw, Animals as Leaders, The Home Team, The Fall of Troy, Kurt Travis, Left To Suffer, Belmont, and Dwellings
Ticketing Info

* The Monsters of Rock Cruise will return for 2026 with dates lined up for April 12-17. The ship will travel from Miami to Puerto Plata and the Great Stirrup Cay. Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensryche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, D-A-D and Great White are among those scheduled to perform.
Ticketing Info

* The 2025 edition of the Wonderfront Music Festival is set to feature Foster The People, Khruangbing, Gary Clark Jr., Anderson Paak, Daniel Caesar, Peggy Gou and Jason Mraz among others. The festival will take place May 16-18 in San Diego.
Ticketing Info

* Dropkick Murphys will headline the upcoming "Unite for Veterans, Unite for America" D-Day Rally at Washington, D.C.'s National Mall on June 6.
Ticketing Info

