16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 25 – May 1, 2025)
We hope you've put away some money this week because we've got 16 new rock and metal festivals announced this past week and there's certainly some big tours worth checking out.
Halestorm added yet another leg of North American tour dates to what is turning into a seven-month world tour for the band in 2025. It comes as they prepare to drop their new Everest album.
Speaking of new music, Mammoth (they dropped the WVH) are set to hit the road this fall. The tour announcement came with the arrival of the new song "The End" and one of the year's best music videos.
Plus, we've also got a late year tour for Papa Roach with Sleep Theory and The Used that you won't want to miss.
This comes as we also got the lineup for the 2025 Ohana Festival and the organizers of the Monsters of Rock Cruise delivered details and big names for their 2026 outing.
Check out all the big touring and festival announcements from the past seven days below.
Alestorm
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Gloryhammer, Glyph
Ticketing Info
Anciients
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: Dawn of Ouroboros, Nott, Exist, Armed for Apocalypse
Ticketing Info
Citizen Soldier
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 31
Support Acts: 10 Years, Adelitas Way
Ticketing Info
Crypta
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Deadwood
Tour Dates: July 16 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Enslaved
Tour Dates: May 12 - 16
Support Acts: Spectral Wound, The Infinity Ring
Ticketing Info
Halestorm
Tour Dates: May 15 - 17; July 17 - Aug. 23; Sept. 11 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Apocalyptica, Lindsey Stirling
Ticketing Info
Hinder
Tour Dates: July 3 - Aug. 23; Sept. 13 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Austin Meade, Kelsey Hickman
Ticketing Info
Mammoth
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Myles Kennedy
Ticketing Info
Papa Roach
Tour Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: The Used, Sleep Theory
Ticketing Info
Peter Hook and the Light
Tour Dates: May 22 - June 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing New Order's Get Ready album in Full
Ticketing Info
Pigeon Pit
Tour Dates: June 18 - July 13
Support Acts: The Taxpayers
Ticketing Info
The Sword
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 30
Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz
Ticketing Info
Taken By Tides
Tour Dates: June 6 - 25
Support Acts: Czyk, Last Night of Solace
Ticketing Info
Wet Leg
Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
X / Los Lobos
Tour Dates: July 19 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The 2025 Ohana Festival lineup has been announced with Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Green Day and Hozier set to headline at Doheny State Beach Sept. 26-28 in Dana Point, Calif. The festival will also feature sets from Kings of Leon, Leon Bridges, Cage the Elephant, Garbage, Wet Leg, James, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Stereophonics and more.
Ticketing Info
* Dance Gavin Dance will stage the 2025 edition of their Swanfest festival at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on May 31. The band will be joined by Glassjaw, Animals as Leaders, The Home Team, The Fall of Troy, Kurt Travis, Left To Suffer, Belmont, and Dwellings
Ticketing Info
* The Monsters of Rock Cruise will return for 2026 with dates lined up for April 12-17. The ship will travel from Miami to Puerto Plata and the Great Stirrup Cay. Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensryche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, D-A-D and Great White are among those scheduled to perform.
Ticketing Info
* The 2025 edition of the Wonderfront Music Festival is set to feature Foster The People, Khruangbing, Gary Clark Jr., Anderson Paak, Daniel Caesar, Peggy Gou and Jason Mraz among others. The festival will take place May 16-18 in San Diego.
Ticketing Info
* Dropkick Murphys will headline the upcoming "Unite for Veterans, Unite for America" D-Day Rally at Washington, D.C.'s National Mall on June 6.
Ticketing Info
