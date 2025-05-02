We hope you've put away some money this week because we've got 16 new rock and metal festivals announced this past week and there's certainly some big tours worth checking out.

Halestorm added yet another leg of North American tour dates to what is turning into a seven-month world tour for the band in 2025. It comes as they prepare to drop their new Everest album.

Speaking of new music, Mammoth (they dropped the WVH) are set to hit the road this fall. The tour announcement came with the arrival of the new song "The End" and one of the year's best music videos.

Plus, we've also got a late year tour for Papa Roach with Sleep Theory and The Used that you won't want to miss.

This comes as we also got the lineup for the 2025 Ohana Festival and the organizers of the Monsters of Rock Cruise delivered details and big names for their 2026 outing.

Check out all the big touring and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

Alestorm

alestorm in 2025 Photo credit: Niek van de Vondervoort loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Gloryhammer, Glyph

Ticketing Info

Anciients

anciients in 2025 Shimon loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: Dawn of Ouroboros, Nott, Exist, Armed for Apocalypse

Ticketing Info

Citizen Soldier

citizen soldier in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 31

Support Acts: 10 Years, Adelitas Way

Ticketing Info

Crypta

crypta in 2025 Photo credit: Rafael Karelisky loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Deadwood

deadwood in 2025 Asher Media loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Enslaved

enslaved in 2025 Nuclear Blast Records loading...

Tour Dates: May 12 - 16

Support Acts: Spectral Wound, The Infinity Ring

Ticketing Info

Halestorm

lzzy hale, halestorm Scott Legato, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 15 - 17; July 17 - Aug. 23; Sept. 11 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Apocalyptica, Lindsey Stirling

Ticketing Info

Hinder

hinder in 2025 Photo by David Abbott loading...

Tour Dates: July 3 - Aug. 23; Sept. 13 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: Austin Meade, Kelsey Hickman

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

Mammoth

mammoth in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 7

Support Acts: Myles Kennedy

Ticketing Info

Papa Roach

papa roach Darren Craig loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 10

Support Acts: The Used, Sleep Theory

Ticketing Info

Peter Hook and the Light

peter hook and the light 2025 Peter Hook photographed by Jason Mooney loading...

Tour Dates: May 22 - June 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing New Order's Get Ready album in Full

Ticketing Info

Pigeon Pit

pigeon pit in 2025 photo credit: August Moore loading...

Tour Dates: June 18 - July 13

Support Acts: The Taxpayers

Ticketing Info

The Sword

the sword in 2025 Photo credit: Dave Creaney loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 30

Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz

Ticketing Info

Taken By Tides

taken by tides in 2025 Brian Damon loading...

Tour Dates: June 6 - 25

Support Acts: Czyk, Last Night of Solace

Ticketing Info

Wet Leg

wet leg in 2025 credit: Alice Backham loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

X / Los Lobos

x 2025 press photo and los lobos 2025 press photo Mad Ink PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 19 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images loading...

* The 2025 Ohana Festival lineup has been announced with Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Green Day and Hozier set to headline at Doheny State Beach Sept. 26-28 in Dana Point, Calif. The festival will also feature sets from Kings of Leon, Leon Bridges, Cage the Elephant, Garbage, Wet Leg, James, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Stereophonics and more.

Ticketing Info

* Dance Gavin Dance will stage the 2025 edition of their Swanfest festival at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on May 31. The band will be joined by Glassjaw, Animals as Leaders, The Home Team, The Fall of Troy, Kurt Travis, Left To Suffer, Belmont, and Dwellings

Ticketing Info

* The Monsters of Rock Cruise will return for 2026 with dates lined up for April 12-17. The ship will travel from Miami to Puerto Plata and the Great Stirrup Cay. Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensryche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, D-A-D and Great White are among those scheduled to perform.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 edition of the Wonderfront Music Festival is set to feature Foster The People, Khruangbing, Gary Clark Jr., Anderson Paak, Daniel Caesar, Peggy Gou and Jason Mraz among others. The festival will take place May 16-18 in San Diego.

Ticketing Info

* Dropkick Murphys will headline the upcoming "Unite for Veterans, Unite for America" D-Day Rally at Washington, D.C.'s National Mall on June 6.

Ticketing Info