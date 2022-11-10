Dance Gavin Dance and singer Tilian Pearson have both shared new statements revealing that Pearson will rejoin the band. They expect to be back on the road together in 2023. In his statement, Pearson speaks of going to therapy, but he clarifies that his treatment for substance abuse had "nothing to do" with the sexual assault allegations he recently faced.

Pearson, the longtime clean vocalist of Dance Gavin Dance, was earlier this year said to be "stepping away" from the California post-hardcore act. Subsequently, the group said the singer would "seek professional help" as they toured this summer without him.

In Pearson's new statement, which emerged on Thursday (Nov. 10), the singer addresses struggles with alcohol he says intensified after the unexpected April death of Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick.

In Dance Gavin Dance's simultaneous statement on Thursday, as Metal Injection reported, the band welcomes Pearson back to the fold. They write, "If the past year has taught us anything, it's that everyone handles grief differently, and Tilian is no exception. When Tilian opened up to us about his substance abuse problem that had spiraled in recent months, we all agreed that he needed time to reset his life."

The group adds, "We are a resilient group who has always believed in redemption, and we have seen the hard work that Tilian has been doing to address and overcome an issue that has plagued him for years. That's why we are welcoming him back to the band. We are proud of his progress and we look forward to seeing all of you on the road next year."

Pearson writes, "I wanted to update everyone on what has been happening during my time away from Dance Gavin Dance. When the band was dealing with the tragic loss of one of our brothers, it could have brought us together, but instead, it sent me down a self-destructive path."

He continues, "I've spent the past few months in a rehab program for alcohol alongside an intensive series of therapy sessions to reassess my life and how I want to live it. It became clear to me and my bandmates that this is what had to happen for me to continue with the group, and I will always appreciate their understanding, support, and the time that they have given me to get my life together."

Pearson adds, "I hate the power that I have allowed alcohol to have over my life. I want to apologize to the band and all of the fans of Dance Gavin Dance and assure you that my mistakes are purely my own and should never be a reflection on the other members."

He concludes, "It's also important for me to address something that has been twisted and misrepresented during my absence from the band. The work I have done on myself and my substance abuse issues has nothing to do with any kind of sexual misconduct. I have never had sex or any kind of intimate relationship without the consent of a partner. I hope this clears up the events of the last few months, and I'm excited to reunite with the band and see all of you on the road in 2023."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Dance Gavin Dance Statement - Nov. 10, 2022

Tilian Pearson Statement - Nov. 10, 2022