Dance Gavin Dance Part With Singer Tilian Pearson, Both Sides Share Statements

Dance Gavin Dance have just issued a statement announcing they've made the decision to part ways with singer Tilian Pearson.

On Instagram, the rest of the band's members — John Mess, Matt Mingus, Will Swan and Andrew Wells — revealed the reasons for the lineup change. They mention that the band "has always attempted to reconcile situations internally," but made the decision "to say farewell to our long time member and friend, Tilian" following "much consideration."

The group thanks Pearson for his musical contributions and camaraderie, wishing him well "in music and life."

"As people grow and change, creative differences can arise and life paths and goals may no longer align," Dance Gavin Dance continue, noting their excitement for the "new era for the band" that lies ahead.

Read the full statement below.

Dance Gavin Dance Statement on Parting With Tilian Pearson

Dance Gavin Dance has always attempted to reconcile situations internally. But, after much consideration, we have as a collective decided to say farewell to our long time member and friend, Tilian.

We wish him luck, along with our support and respect for his future endeavors in music and life. We thank him for his years of friendship and contribution during his time in Dance Gavin Dance. As people grow and change, creative differences can arise and life paths and goals may no longer align.

We want to thank you for your support over the past two decades. We are truly grateful that we can continue to play music as a career and we are excited to move forward with this new era for the band. Will, Matt, Jon, and Andrew

Tilian Pearson's Statement on Split From Dance Gavin Dance

Sharing a statement of his own on Instagram, Pearson says he's had "an absolute blast making songs and albums with this group of unbelievably talented dudes for the past 12 years."

After further reflection, he looks ahead to a solo album, which he is currently "perfecting" in the studio.

Read his full statement below.

I had an absolute blast making songs and albums with this group of unbelievably talented dudes for the past 12 years. We had a truly unique connection with one of the most dynamic fan bases out there. I have nothing but gratitude for the lush and enigmatic experience we all got to share together in this era of Dance Gavin Dance. In more recent years, we were lucky enough to build relationships with the outstanding men and women that joined our touring crew. They were instrumental in making our shows larger than life, and I’ll always cherish their part in what we were able to create. Now it’s time for a new chapter. I will be focusing on making new music on a different canvas. I’m currently in the studio perfecting a new Tilian album and will be playing live shows to support it later this year. I know the future will hold new collaborations and new projects, so I hope that any of you I’ve connected with musically or poetically will lend your ears to the next melodic alchemy I intend on cooking up. Eternally thankful, -Tilian

Tilian Pearson's History in Dance Gavin Dance + Controversy

Pearson debuted with the group on 2013's Acceptance Speech, their fifth album, and had been with the band until now. His most recent contribution came on 2022's Jackpot Juicer, Dance Gavin Dance's 10th full length.

In June of 2022, Pearson responded to sexual assault allegations. A person shared a 6,000-word-plus recollection of her interactions with Pearson over time.

Pearson responded with a statement alleging all sexual encounters were consensual. He also apologized to the person publicly and commended her for coming forward with her recollections. He then stepped away from Dance Gavin Dance to "seek professional help."

In November of that year, Dance Gavin Dance welcomed Pearson back to the band, revealing they'd hit the road in 2023. The band also said the singer's treatment for substance abuse had "nothing to do" with the aforementioned allegations.