Dance Gavin Dance Dropped From Upcoming Coheed and Cambria Tour

Coheed and Cambria have announced that they will replace Dance Gavin Dance on their upcoming tour. Dance Gavin Dance, in turn, have issued their own statement regarding the tour and their forthcoming plans.

Earlier this month, Dance Gavin Dance singer Tilian Pearson openly addressed sexual assault allegations that were made against him, which surfaced on internet platforms including Twitter and Reddit.

Shortly after, the band announced that Pearson would be stepping away from the band to seek professional help. They assured that their upcoming studio album Jackpot Juicer will still be released on July 29, as it was their last body of work featuring bassist Tim Feerick, who died in April. They also confirmed that they still planned to go on tour.

As a result of these occurrences, Coheed and Cambria have chosen to find a replacement to support them on their upcoming tour.

"After much internal conversation and consideration, we have decided to replace Dance Gavin Dance on the A Window of the Waking Mind tour," Coheed wrote in a post on their social media last night (June 7). "We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour."

Dance Gavin Dance have also taken to social media to address the matter.

"We worked very hard on this album and are incredibly proud of it. We will start promoting its release again this week. There will be videos, promo photos and upcoming magazine features with both Tim and Tilian. You have a choice in what you support, purchase and listen to. We hope that you still choose to support us," the rockers wrote.

"Dance Gavin Dance is a strong, resilient group—and though these past few months have broken our hearts and frustrated us to no end, we will continue with the album release, with the touring, and then after that, go work on the next one. We do it for the fans who appreciate it and because it’s what we are all passionate about."

Coheed's tour is set to kick off July 12 in Miami, Fla., and it'll run through mid-August. Stay tuned for their announcement naming the replacement, and see all of the dates below.

Coheed and Cambria 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 12 - Miami, Fla. @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

July 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 16 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 17 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

July 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Liacouras Center

July 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

July 30 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 01 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 02 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Aug. 06 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ SeatGeek Stadium

Aug. 07 - St Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Lot at The Complex

Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine LA Outdoors

Aug. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield