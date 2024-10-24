Tool Have Their Own Festival Now, Announce 2025 Lineup

Tool have just announced Live in the Sand, their very own destination festival taking place in 2025 with an impressive lineup.

The three-day event will be include a five-star all-inclusive luxury experience at the Hard Rock and Royalton Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from March 7-9.

In addition to two sets from Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal and many more will take the stage over the course of the long weekend.

See the complete lineup further down the page.

Commenting on the big event, bassist Justin Chancellor says, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at 'Tool in the Sand.' 2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for members of the Tool Army (fan club) for an exclusive 24-hour window starting Oct. 29 at 10AM PT. The general on-sale will start on Oct. 30 at 10AM PT.

Visit the festival website for more details.

Tool's Live in the Sand 2025 Festival Lineup

Tool (two sets)

Primus

Mastodon

Coheed and Cambria

Eagles of Death Metal

King's X

Fishbone

Wheel

CKY

Moon Walker

Special Guests:

Alex Grey and Allyson Grey

