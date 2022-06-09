Alkaline Trio Replace Dance Gavin Dance on Coheed and Cambria’s Headlining Tour

Two days after Coheed and Cambria announced they had made the decision to drop Dance Gavin Dance from their upcoming U.S. tour following singer Tillian Pearson's interim departure from the band amid sexual assault accusations, it has officially been revealed that Alkaline Trio will now take their place.

On social media, Alkaline Trio, who last released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018, exclaimed, "So excited to announce that we will be joining this awesome band and our old friends on tour this summer!!"

The group will provide direct support for headliners Coheed and Cambria, whose new album Vaxis - Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind is set for a June 24 release on Roadrunner, and special guest Mothica will also be onboard for the run, which begins on July 12 in Miama, Florida and will conclude in Troutdale, Oregon on Aug. 17.

See the complete list of tour dates further down the page and, for tickets, head here.

"After much internal conversation and consideration, we have decided to replace Dance Gavin Dance on the A Window of the Waking Mind tour," Coheed declared on June 7, adding, "We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour."

At the beginning of June, multiple women levied accusations of sexual assault against Pearson, who joined Dance Gavin Dance in 2012. The singer issued an apology to one Reddit user directly, who shared a 6,000-plus word story recollecting recent encounters from only a few weeks ago. Shortly after, the band announced Pearson was "stepping away" to seek professional help. Dance Gavin Dance also suffered the death of bassist Tim Feerick earlier this year as well.

Coheed and Cambria 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio + Mothica

July 12 - Miami, Fla. @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

July 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 16 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 17 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

July 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Liacouras Center

July 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

July 30 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 01 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 02 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Aug. 06 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ SeatGeek Stadium

Aug. 07 - St Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Lot at The Complex

Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine LA Outdoors

Aug. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield