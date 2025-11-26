Here are the 11 best prog rock concept albums of all time (ranked)!

Just about every type of rock and metal – including black metal – has its fair share of concept albums; however, arguably no other subgenre is as synonymous with the format as progressive rock.

From pioneering legends such as Genesis, Jethro Tull, Yes, Camel and Pink Floyd to newer mainstays such as Spock’s Beard, Gazpacho, Steven Wilson and Coheed and Cambria, nearly every major prog rock act has done at least one concept album. Of course, that includes both records whose songs are tied together narratively and those with a connected topic/theme.

Either way, many of them constitute the greatest works the genre has ever produced, leaving us – and hopefully you – to ask: Which ones rise above the others to be crowned the absolute best progressive rock concept albums ever made?

As controversial as they may be, we’ve got our picks below!

READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Concept Albums That Bit Off More Than They Could Chew

At least half of these would probably be on your list, too, whereas the rest may come as a surprise. When push comes to shove, though, the following picks – spanning most decades since prog rock got started in the late ‘60s – will stand the test of time as superlative examples of how to do things right. (Also, remember that we’re looking only at progressive rock, not progressive metal.)

Now, let’s rank the 11 best prog rock concept albums of all time!

The 11 Best Prog Rock Concept Albums of All Time (Ranked) Keep scrolling to see which prog rock LPs nail the musical and conceptual sides of the genre! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Psychedelic Prog Rock Albums of All Time (Ranked) These prog rock records go to some mind-bending places, man. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum